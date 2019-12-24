Today is Eggnog Day. 223 calories per cup without alcohol and tossing in rum or brandy adds about 100 calories per shot. The higher the fat content of the milk or cream you use, the less likely the nog will curdle. Some of us find this too much sugar and too much alcohol and fall into a double coma. As far as we’re concerned it’s wasted calories. Gizmodo.com has a fascinating article on scientific processes need to make a perfect eggnog.
Appropriately, today in 1818, Gruber’s “Silent Night” was first sung in Oberndorf, Austria. According to kxrb.com, Father Joseph Mohr had written the lyrics and brought them to Franz Gruber, who composed the melody and a guitar accompaniment. The song was sung by both German and English troops during the Christmas truce of 1914. The truce was a “Christmas miracle,” with the sides exchanging greetings and gifts — after which both sides picked up their guns again. Crooner Bing Crosby’s version is said to be the third best selling single of all time.
December 24 was another big day for fires. In 1849 the first of San Francisco’s “great fires” started. It was the first of seven fires in two years. In 1851 much of Thomas Jefferson’s personal book collection was destroyed in a fire that swept through the Library of Congress. We’re hoping area firefighters and EMTs have a really boring week. If you are bored yourself, take some time to clean your gutters and to clear away brush from around your home.
Back in SoCo, we’re probably not getting a white Christmas. We’re expecting rain for today’s last minute shopping with snow around 7000 feet. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office reports that the National Weather Service is predicting wet weather for post-Christmas shopping and exchanging through Friday. The snow levels will be dropping to 5000 feet. All this is to say that you should drive carefully, especially on the Bisbee to Sierra Vista route. You do know how to drive in snow, don’t you? Take it sloooooow. We all thank you.