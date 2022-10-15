How screwy has the political scene gotten in Arizona?
Democrat attorneys are defending elected Republicans from a lawsuit filed by the state and national GOP.
Say wha?
That’s right, Democrats are defending Republicans in court in Maricopa County. The lawsuit stems from a challenge by the state and national GOP on the number of their party members who will witness the ballot tabulation process in the Nov. 8 election.
Have you seen pigs flying? Will it get cold enough this winter that we can go skating in Hades? How else can we explain the unusualness of Democrats defending Republicans in court?
• • •
Rainlog.org reports that since the official end of monsoon, some areas in Sierra Vista have recorded more than 2 inches of rainfall.
Monsoon spans from June 15 to Sept. 30. It is during this time the region is expected to receive most of its annual rainfall.
This year the volume of precipitation varied from a low of 9.08 by a citizen scientist capturing rain drops around Coronado Drive to a maximum of 14.56 from another gauge near Len Roberts Park.
Since the end of monsoon, and not including Friday, Saturday or Sunday, totals have ranged from 2.51 inches of rain to 1.56 inches.
Elsewhere around Cochise County, monsoon volumes ranged from 19.75 west of Benson and 20.61 east of Bisbee, to lows of 6.91 east of Sierra Vista.
The outlier in Cochise County was recorded at the Cochise County-Willcox Airport, which tallied 30.99 inches of rain during monsoon.
• • •
Our “treasurer hunter,” who scours the public notices has unearthed another gem.
He writes: “Was reading the real estate transactions today and saw under Oct. 3 a $3 million transaction for 2250 El Mercado Loop. That address is the former Sears building.
Heck of a bargain for 95,000-plus square feet — about $32 a square foot.”
And now we wait.
Word has it that the property was purchased by an investment company, and no immediate plans have been announced for the building.
• • •
We sent an email to the editor for consideration to publish as a letter from a reader.
The commentary was more than 1,000 words in length, which would consume two days of this column if it were published in its entirety.
Kudos to the anonymous reader for investing the time to write the letter. The author identified themselves as “A concerned Sierra Vista community member (which does not mean I am employed by the city of Sierra Vista, although some may see that implied since I put the geographical location in front of my identity).”
The focus of the letter points to the Oct. 12 column, which discussed the endorsement of certain Sierra Vista council and mayoral candidates by the local firefighters union.
To quote two very small segments of the letter: “ … The drama and false outrage aren’t about signs, it’s about who they do or do not endorse, and it’s time to start asking the right questions about our community’s first responders’ endorsement of several city council and mayoral candidates.
“ … The irony of all these complaints against the first responders is that you can criticize their actions, their endorsements, and their messaging — but when you get in a car accident or your mom has a heart attack — there will be no denying the need for quick response times by adequately staffed, healthy, and well-trained professionals. They will show up for you, no matter what — why isn’t our community showing up for them?”
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.