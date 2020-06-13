Chances are if any part of your personality exhibits anal behavior tendencies, you are excited for tomorrow.
If you love baseball statistics, track your calories, or count how many times you wash your hands in a day, the start of North American Monsoon is a big deal.
Tomorrow, it starts.
Prior to 2008, the Phoenix area monsoon season was considered to start when there were three consecutive days that the dew point averaged 55 degrees or higher. In 2008 the National Weather Service (NWS) decided to take the guesswork out of the monsoon start and end dates.
Beginning in 2008, the NWS established June 15 as the first day and September 30 as the last day of the state’s monsoon season, allowing visitors and residents alike to pay attention to monsoon safety rather than the technicalities of the season’s start and end dates.
Editors will argue whether it’s a “season.” If we look to the Oxford Learner’s Dictionary online, the word season is defined as “any of the four main periods of the year: spring, summer, autumn and winter.” Merriam-Webster’s definition is broader, calling a season “…a time characterized by a particular circumstance or feature.”
Monsoon is good and bad.
We’re all familiar with the bad, which include high winds that border on mini-tornados, “dry” lightning that sparks wildfires, and heavy rains that cause flash flooding. Those who have lived in this area for a few years may remember a few of the tragedies that have happened during monsoon. A Benson-area man struck and killed by lightning; a woman missing the driveway to the High Knoll subdivision, who was washed away by floodwaters and more than a month later found dead, miles north of Sierra Vista.
But it’s also one of the most beautiful times of the year.
The sunsets can be spectacular, with brilliant orange clouds decorating a beautiful blue sky. Rainbows are a common site. Much-needed rainfall revitalizes our gardens, our roses and other plant life.
It’s a good idea to review the safety precautions to follow when monsoon arrives. Don’t drive into hazardous floodwaters — remember to “turn around, don’t drown.” Make sure your flashlight batteries are fresh and you have dry goods and plenty of fresh water on-hand if the lights go out.
Here’s hoping we have a beautiful and wet monsoon in southeast Arizona!
Got and idea or something to say? Send an email to good morningcolumn@gmail.com.