For the foreseeable future, we’re in for hot weather. High temperatures will stay in the 90s through at least Aug. 21, according to the forecasts, with little chance for rain.
We wouldn’t mind being wrong on this prediction, of course.
We can feel bad for ourselves, or we can look at Phoenix, where the temperature isn’t supposed to drop below 110 degrees for another week.
Sunday, the city set a heat record for having the most 110-degree days in a year at 34. We’re expecting the new record will top 40 before the streak ends.
***
An interesting phenomenon is happening at zoos.
Some from Cochise County are members of Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, which has been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic in March.
Similar policies are in place at zoos all over the world. Saturday, an interesting article in the Wall Street Journal offered an interesting insight: Zoo animals are missing people.
In Australia, keepers deployed a remote-controlled car that has meerkats fascinated and increased their activity.
At the zoo in Phoenix, Mary Yoder, the collection manager of primates, has lunch regularly with Jax, a mandrill, who greets her by running up to where she’s sitting and showing his teeth and shaking his head.
We’re excited to get back to Reid Park Zoo soon. The Tucson zoo has celebrated the birth of a new elephant, Penzi, and five meerkat pups.
***
Facebook posts tell the story of the campaign between Peggy Moser Judd and Heather Floyd.
We’re seeing television ads that shred the reputation of candidates posted by their opponent or a special interest group opposing their election. Most of the messaging is pretty nasty, with accusations that bump against what’s legal, and what’s illegal.
That’s not what happened between Judd, the incumbent candidate for District 3 on the Cochise County Board, and her challenger, Heather Floyd.
Voters in the northwest portion of Cochise County had an enviable choice. Both candidates are sincere representatives of their community and both have great credentials.
When the dust settled last week, Judd was the winner by a narrow margin.
Her comments on social media, were gracious.
“…One thing I did not do was criticize my opponent! ... and she has done well! Kudos to her connections her friends and Heather Floyd’s hard work throughout her life and in this campaign!”
Floyd was just as gracious in defeat.
“Thank you for the kind words, Peggy, it has been a very good race over the past year. I certainly appreciate the cordial nature of the campaign and you are correct, truth and justice will always make itself known. When the final numbers are in no matter who is victorious I know that we have the ability to work together for the benefit of District 3. How very exciting!”
America’s elections could use a bit more graciousness and a bit less nastiness.
