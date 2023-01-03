We’re getting the usual noise from the usual sources on grazing rights in the San Pedro conservation area.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has issued a 10-year extension for four grazing leases in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and not surprisingly, the Center for Biological Diversity has once again stepped up to protest.
Despite the BLM promising to require that ranchers reduce their herd on the designated land, and announcing that new fencing will be erected to protect the most sensitive environmental areas, folks at the center are not satisfied with compromise.
They are again threatening to file a lawsuit to challenge the BLM decision, once again utilizing the San Pedro as a fundraising issue for environmentalist all across the nation who need a reason to donate to the center.
The four leases cover just over 6,900 acres inside the conservation area, including 208 acres directly along the San Pedro and the Babocomari rivers.
A total of 180 cows would be allowed on the BLM’s portion of the four allotments — two allotments on the east side of the San Pedro, one on the west side and one straddling the waterway.
• • •
Politicians who lie should face criminal charges.
There are clear examples in current headlines, both statewide and national, of politicians who knowingly told untruths for political gain.
Nationally, we’re laughing at New York City. This is a community that has repeatedly prided itself on intellectualism, often promoting a liberal agenda with an arrogance that is easily interpreted as a condescending attitude of “we-know-better.”
The third congressional district — which consists of Long Island and a portion of Queens — elected George Santos in the Nov. 8 election.
Santos promoted himself as a college graduate with an impressive Wall Street resume. He eluded to the idea that his grandparents “ … survived the Holocaust,” and that his mother was a financial wizard who survived 9/11.
Turns out, none of those claims are true. In fact, he’s a wanted man in Brazil, where authorities tried to track him down after he skipped a court appearance on a theft charge.
Mr. Santos is set to be sworn into Congress this week.
Arizona’s example of a political fabricator is recently failed secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, who is suddenly backing away from claims that he had anything to do with the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Finchem has been the leading voice for election deniers in Arizona and depending on his audience he was either actively involved in storming the Capitol or had nothing to do with it.
He was the outspoken proponent in the Arizona Senate for a “forensic” recount of Maricopa County ballots after the November 2020 election resulted in Joe Biden winning Arizona.
When the recount showed Biden won by a larger margin than first reported by the county, Finchem would have none of it, and called for a recount of Pima County.
Not surprisingly, he’s calling for a recount and denying the results of the secretary of state election, which he lost by a substantial margin on Nov. 8, 2022.
In sworn testimony before the congressional Jan. 6 commission, which investigated the insurrection, Mr. Finchem has suddenly distanced himself from any organized effort to overthrow the 2020 election.
Despite statements from the leader of the insurrection, Ali Alexander, that Finchem led the “Stop the Steal” movement in Arizona, he claimed no affiliation with the movement and accused Alexander of overstating the involvement of our failed SOS candidate.
Politicians who shade the truth or outright lie, damage the reputation of all politicians and cause constituents to lose faith in government.
There should be a severe consequence for that behavior.
Got something to say? Send you comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.