Happy Mother’s Day! To all of the mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, dad-mothers, and all the nurturers. We usually celebrate with flowers and cute animals. Many of the flowers are fading in SoCo, but you can get a taste of some lovely blooms at bbg.org. That’s the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, now closed. They are justifiably proud of their cherry blossoms, now blooming. You can see photos of the blooming process for several kinds of cherry blossoms and a video from 2008 (a different life) of the buds opening up and hundreds of people strolling. They also feature photos and information on other current blooms, a lot we don’t have in the desert Southwest. See a Japanese Tree Peony, and our favorite, lilacs.
Closer to home, The Tucson Botanical Gardens, also closed to the public, has a livestream that just pulls you in. The camera is in the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. There really are butterflies that swoop and flutter, when they feel like it, around the orchids. They say it’s magic, and it is.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum will be having a virtual Packrat Party on Wednesday, May 13 at noon. Register on their website, desertmuseum.org under Happening Now Virtual Programs. You can celebrate the second anniversary of their Packrat Playhouse, hear about those rambunctious rodents, and party like packrats with music! Also under Virtual Programs are “Videos to Make You Smile,” meditation, animals, and botanical beauty.
On Friday Andy Serkis embarked on a marathon reading of The Hobbit — from cover to cover, there and back again. The entire book. A Hobbitathon! It was a 12-hour armchair marathon (with stops for trips to the loo) across Middle Earth raising money for two UK charities: Best Beginnings and NHS Charities Together.
As of Friday he’d already raised £222,987 at gofundme.com/f/TheHobbitathonCovid19Appeal. The Tolkien Estate and HarperCollins gave special permission for this reading. Let us hope they recorded this for posterity.
Bisbee’s Oliver House is getting back into properly distanced entertainment with outdoor movie nights in May. Relax on the lawn. Check Oliver House on Facebook for details.