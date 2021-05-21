Jan Groth has made her mark again.
Jan, who we will respectfully refer to as “Ms. Green Thumb,” recently helped in the development of a healing garden at Canyon Vista Medical Center. The new space features three sections, including a ramada, kitchen garden and a secret garden. It’s located between the main hospital building and the adjacent Medical Building One at the facility on State Route 90, on Sierra Vista’s east side.
Patients and staff are already enjoying the spot and Chief Nursing Officer Karen Reed said it best when she referred to the effect of the area.
“It’s a mind, body, spirit tool or activity to really restore harmony in your being, give you a sense of calm, help you feel better, help you feel more connected.”
Ms. “Green Thumb” Groth has created similar spaces elsewhere and provided needed expertise for wayward gardeners all over town.
She and other Master Gardeners shaped the Discovery Garden at the University of Arizona South campus; she’s in the Rolodex for the Arizona Department of Transportation, which called her in a few years ago to help with relocating plants in the path of “progress”; and she provides guidance and education wherever the welfare of plants is needed.
We’re lucky to have Jan Groth and all that she offers to this community and its gardens.
Area law enforcement has been dealing with a sudden spurt of “bomb-making.”
In Douglas, authorities arrested a 14-year-old on charges that included terrorism after the Federal Bureau of Investigation notified police of the juvenile’s efforts to build an improvised explosive device.
In Sierra Vista a local man was taken into custody after police received a report of an explosion just off Lenzner Avenue on the city’s west side. Cops came to the property around 4 p.m. and quickly summoned the state explosive device disposal squad, which traveled down from Phoenix for the on-scene investigation. The area was cleared by law enforcement about 7 a.m. the next day, with the 35-year-old charged with several offenses related to bomb-making.
With this recent rash of arrests, residents should keep their eyes and ears alert to suspicious events or sounds, letting police know when they see or hear something out of the ordinary.
It’s not the kind of activity we want in this area.
It’s dangerous to drive in LA.
That’s not news to anyone who has dared to attempt the challenge of navigating 16-lane freeways that sometimes move at a snail’s pace if commuters are heading home or traveling to work.
It’s even more dangerous lately.
Police in the City of Angels report there have been around 60 incidents of motorists being fired upon while they travel the “91 Freeway,” in recent weeks.
“Such shootings aren’t unprecedented on California’s busy roadways. Given the scale and the escalating threat, the CHP (California Highway Patrol) is conducting a widespread, coordinated investigation across three counties," Assistant Chief Donald Goodbrand said according to the Los Angeles Times.
Sheeze. If you thought driving Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista was dangerous, imagine if you had to do it under fire!
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.