Even though we’re all “sick of being sick,” the news that measles deaths worldwide climbed to their highest level in 23 years offers more evidence of why it's important to get vaccinated.
The global death tally for 2019 — 207,500 — was 50 percent higher than just three years earlier, according to an analysis released jointly by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No measles deaths were reported in the United States, but measles cases in the country hit a record annual high of 1,282 across 31 states, the most since 1992, according the report published Thursday in the New York Times.
As recently as 2012, the U.S. case number was 55.
We bring this up with an eye toward the imminent release of a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer announced Monday that it’s in the final stages of seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a vaccine that is 90 percent effective in curing COVID-19. Mass immunization is expected to be well underway by mid-2021.
We worry that may not matter if people fear the vaccine and choose not to get immunized. Eradicating measles, polio, chicken pox, and today’s coronavirus can be accomplished only if participation in vaccinations is near 100 percent.
Otherwise, we’re destined to see a return of these deadly diseases.
***
Congratulations to The Honorable Tim Dickerson on his recent appointment as the presiding judge of the Cochise County Superior Courts. Judge Dickerson will take over for the retiring James Conlogue.
Herald/Review readers will remember Judge Dickerson for his informative and friendly column, published regularly in the newspaper, when he served as the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 5 in Sierra Vista. He held that position for more than two decades before being appointed by Gov. Ducey in 2019 to the Division IV Superior Court judgeship. Dickerson was unopposed in his bid for re-election in the Nov. 3 election.
Tim’s wife, Eva, has been a staple in the community for years, serving as the public relations and information officer at Sierra Vista Unified School District and today for the Cochise College Foundation.
***
We never cease to be amazed by Karen Riggs, recently regaled in an article penned by our own Shar Porier.
Riggs was recognized in the Arts and Entertainment section as the author of two novels, with a third on the way.
For most people, that would be enough. A lifetime accomplishing two books, and soon a third, would be personally rewarding and a career legacy.
Not for Karen Riggs.
She spent 13 years before her “retirement” as the director of the Cochise County Highway and Floodplain Department. In a profession dominated by men — many of whom pride their abilities as engineers — Ms. Riggs was a remarkable anomaly. The county Board of Supervisors held her in high regard and almost always followed her recommendations without debate. She is a strong advocate for efforts to safeguard the San Pedro River and our county highways are better because of her service.