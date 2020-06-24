If you enjoy murals, Cochise County is the place to be.
Communities all over the county have large art painted on walls — or in Sierra Vista’s case, a water storage facility.
Benson tops the list.
The city even has a guidebook for sale, now in its third edition, to help people find and enjoy the artwork. Benson has 36 completed murals around its community, highlighting everything from railroads, to cattle drives, desert wildlife and a Wells Fargo stagecoach, among other attractions.
Volunteers who serve on the Benson Beautification Committee have raised funds and successfully accomplished most of the impressive work that decorates the city.
Willcox doesn’t lack its share of colorful wall paintings. Local meat packer Kole Harris has crafted much of the artwork around Willcox, including murals at the high school, PT’s gym, Rex Allen Museum, Keiller Park, as well as some recent ones at Shear Tease and Big Tex BBQ.
Douglas is home to an original mural designed by Chicago-based artist, Sentrock. The painting depicts a young girl wearing a bird mask, with the words “We Still Rose” projecting from her birdhouse-shaped heart. The piece can be spotted on the north side of the Brophy building located on 11th Street and G Avenue.
Bisbee, which has an international reputation as a place for artists, has numerous contributions from local resident Judy Perry. Among her creations is artwork that highlights the path along the city’s annual “Bisbee 1000” route.
The West End in Sierra Vista has murals. Artwork on the west-facing wall of the Century Link building, located at 50 N. Garden Ave., mimics the style of landscape quilts. It’s composed of a vibrant patchwork of colors framing examples of Sierra Vista’s natural diversity, bicycling paths, sunsets, monsoon storms, sky island landscape, the San Pedro River, and other signature features.
A giant hummingbird suspended in the air in front of cholla cacti brightens up a large water tank near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Canyon Drive in Fry Townsite.
We’re just scratching the surface.
Communities in Cochise County offer lots of public artwork. Consider creating your own tour and spend a day — or longer — visiting every community and tracking down these wonderful murals!
