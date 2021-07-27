We’re excited for an upcoming forum that will be hosted by the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
David Stevens, Cochise County recorder, and Dianne Post, NAACP Conference Lawyer, are the featured speakers at the virtual event, scheduled for 6 p.m. tomorrow, July 29. Those who want to listen need to navigate their computer web browser to zoom.us/meeting/97367753882.
Post has an impressive resume. For 18 years, she represented battered women and children in Phoenix. In 1998 she began her international human rights work, primarily on gender-based violence, and has since lived in five countries and worked in 14. She has written and spoken widely. She is currently the legal redress chair for the Maricopa County NAACP, treasurer of the Phoenix/Scottsdale National Organization for Women and coordinator of Central Arizona National Lawyers Guild.
Stevens also has an impressive resume. A former three-term state representative, he was elected Cochise County recorder in 2016 and re-elected last year. A Republican, Stevens earned election upon the retirement of Christine Rhodes, a Democrat, who served as recorder for more than 40 years.
Arizona has been part of a national debate on voting rights and new voting laws since the state Legislature began its session in January. Last month Gov. Doug Ducey signed two initiatives that drop registered voters from the early voting list if they fail to cast a ballot in four consecutive elections. The state also has changed its law on ballot “curing,” to reduce the time allowed for a voter to sign the envelope that encloses their early ballot. Previously, voters had five days to sign and the new law now limits it to the day the election ends.
We expect Post will be critical of new Arizona voting laws and may express her opinion on other initiatives being enacted in other states across the country. Stevens, who campaigned on the idea of cleaning up local voter registration rolls in 2016, may be supportive of the election law changes.
Regardless of what the featured speakers have to say, we know that tomorrow night’s forum will be very informative for everyone who tunes in.
For information, visit the website www.naacpghb.org and click on the Branch Newsletter about halfway down the page.
• • •
We messed up our virus numbers on the front page of Sunday's paper, which has led to some confusion and conspiracy theories in at least one reader's household.
No, we are not trying to downplay the virus, or suggest that those who have gotten sick or passed away from COVID-19 were actually ill or died from another cause. We simply forgot to update the box from the template when setting up Sunday's edition.
We are using this mistake as an opportunity to refocus attention on the virus, especially as numbers are ticking up across the state. Check out the updated numbers for our area on today's cover, and maintain diligence — we're not out of the woods yet! Remember. updated numbers and the latest vaccine info can be found at covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/
• • •
We hope the Copper Queen Library finds the $1.1 million it needs to complete much needed renovations of the facility.
The organization of the library in Bisbee dates back 139 years and was started when principal members of the Copper Queen Mining Company arrived in town to find the swinging corpse of a fellow hanged the night before. They were so shocked by the sight, they decided immediately that the town needed more civilized diversions.
That led to the collection of 400 books and the start of the library in a building on the east end of the Copper Queen Mercantile Store.
The current building was constructed in 1907 and serves as an impressive landmark in the community.
