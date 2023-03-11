It’s become dangerous to be a Republican in Cochise County.
At least, that was the impression created last week, on March 6, when local police were called to GOP headquarters after a precinct committee woman was barred from entering a meeting of the group.
The amount of drama that has consumed the local party is the stuff of a Hollywood movie.
• • •
It’s been seven years, four months and two weeks since Jeff Davenport started “Native Game Night” at the local Native Grill & Wings restaurant.
“It wasn’t suppose to last,” Jeff said during a social conversation last week. “It started around the holidays and nobody, myself included, thought it was going to be what it has turned out to be.”
Jeff is the personality, the business manager, the Mr. Everything at Cochise Broadcasting, working here in Sierra Vista. He’s also a frequent emcee at charity events, he does play-by-play broadcasting for CoolFM Online, and numerous other good things in the community.
He was invited to start Native Game Night in 2016, and he’s turned the event into a “must do” in Sierra Vista. Every Wednesday night people pack the restaurant and compete in the trivia contest for a gift certificate and the honor of being called a champion.
Beyond the restaurant, people have for years been posting on social media new locations where the Native Game Night gift certificate has been displayed. Pictures of the coupon show famous locations all over the world.
Don’t miss out on the fun. Check out the Native Game Night Facebook page to find out more.
• • •
Tonight the 95th Academy Awards will take over your television.
For those planning to watch host Jimmy Kimmel direct the show, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will honor achievements in 23 categories for films released in 2022. The movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is up for 11 Oscar nominations, including the headline categories of best picture, best director, best original screen play, and others.
You can start watching coverage and related shows at 10 a.m. on Sunday, with the preshow kicking off at 3:30 p.m. and the actual show starting at 5 p.m.
• • •
The city of Glendale, Arizona, is changing its name to celebrate the launch of Taylor Swift’s musical tour.
Wha?
That’s right, the city will announce tomorrow its new name, which will take effect on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18, the same dates that Ms. Swift will be performing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Here’s a clip from the city’s press release, announcing the change: “There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here! We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”
It’s a temporary change, so city residents won’t have to notify the post office that they no longer live in Glendale.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.