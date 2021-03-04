If you’re noticing the early advent of Easter promotions inside local stores, it’s due to the “early” date of the holiday this year.
The date for Easter is determined by the moon. The holiday is held on the first Sunday after the first full moon that occurs on or after March 21st. The beginning date, March 21st, was chosen because it is usually the vernal equinox (generally, the first day of spring).
Among the earliest dates for Easter happened in 2008, when for the first time in almost a century the holiday was celebrated March 23. That won’t happen again, according to those who study the stars, until 2160.
The latest Easter can occur is April 25.
It doesn’t affect Arizona, but elsewhere across the country, time will “spring forward” on March 14, the second Sunday of the month. If you have friends or relatives living on the other side of the Mississippi, you might want to remember this change when deciding to give them a call after 7 p.m., local time.
Chances are you’ll get them out of bed.
Don’t forget your mother this month. We’ll celebrate Mother’s Day on March 22.
Despite accusations that this is really just a “Hallmark” holiday — meaning it was invented by the greeting card company to sell more cards — the history of Mother’s Day is actually quite extensive.
It can be traced back to ancient Greece and has continued through the centuries around the world.
In the United States, Mother’s Day was loosely inspired by the British day and was first suggested after the American Civil War by social activist Julia Ward Howe. Her efforts promoted the idea of a day dedicated by all mothers, to end all wars.
It wasn’t until the 20th Century that we began to recognize Mother’s Day in its present form. Anna Jarvis, the daughter of a Civil War nurse and Appalachian activist, campaigned for a day to “honor mothers, living and dead.” She started a letter-writing campaign to urge ministers, businessmen and congressmen in declaring a national Mother’s Day holiday. She hoped Mother’s Day would increase respect for parents and strengthen family bonds.
As a result of her efforts the first mother’s day was observed on May 10, 1908, by a church service honoring Late Mrs. Reese Jarvis, Anna’s mother, in the Andrews Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Grafton is the home to the International Mother’s Day Shrine.
This month also brings us St. Patrick’s Day, a day to celebrate all things Irish. It honors the patron saint who is said to have died on March 17, 461.
Make sure to wear green on that Wednesday, change your last name to start with an “O” and watch for Leprechauns, rainbows and pots of gold!