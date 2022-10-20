There’s a new form of “brutal” that has found its way to Sierra Vista.
We’re not talking physical violence. Brutal is correctly defined as “savagely violent,” and the most common application of the term is within the context of a physical assault.
In this case, we’re using the word in connection with local political campaigns. Unlike what we currently witness every night on the television screen for state and federal elected offices, local contests are traditionally nonpartisan and “above the fray.”
One reason for that distinction, in the humble opinion of this columnist, is the fact that the candidates who step forward for the often thankless job of public service, are also people we might see shopping in the local grocery store. We might run into them at Veterans’ Park, or during the local fireworks show.
For state and federal offices, mudslinging, half-truths, and character assassination have become part of the political game. Candidates who vie for these offices routinely distort their opponent’s platform, negatively exaggerate their background, and create the impression of criminality.
Until recently, we didn’t see that kind of campaigning for locally elected offices.
We’re seeing it now.
Motorists on Fry Boulevard, usually near the intersection with Highway 92, may have witnessed examples twice within the past week. People with handmade signs walking up and down the sidewalk with offensive messages incriminating local candidates. One assaulting a candidate running for school board and the other for the office of Sierra Vista mayor.
We’re not sure whether the true intent of these signs is to inform or insult. Certainly, the disparaging messages do little to provide any context for voters to be better informed on which candidate they will support.
The net consequence is predictable and unfortunate.
Unlike elected offices at the state and federal level, local offices – with the exception being the Cochise County Board of Supervisors – pay very little compensation. Candidates who run for these seats don’t do it for the money.
They do it to make a difference in their community. They do it out of a sense of obligation to offer their skills for the greater good. They do it because they want to make this a better place to live, work and play.
When “brutal” campaign assaults become routine at the local level, fewer people will step forward to take on the responsibility of public offices. Fewer people will run for school board. Fewer people will serve on the City Council. Fewer people will toss their hat in the ring for mayor.
We don’t want this kind of politicking in our community. It’s distasteful and unnecessary. Let candidates stand on their merits and leave the nastiness of personal assaults out of the contests.
•••
Talk to Sheriff Mark Dannels and he will relate the recent success of his team in arresting and jailing human smugglers. In the first seven days after the new state law allowing local authorities to charge smugglers, the Sheriff’s Department put 19 of these alleged criminals behind bars.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is that the Sheriff is quickly running out of room to incarcerate those charged with smuggling. The jail was already near its capacity of 302 inmates before the new state law went into effect earlier this month.
