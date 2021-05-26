It may sound like we’re tooting our own horn, but that’s not the intention.
The recent transfer of hardbound archives of Douglas Dispatch newspapers dating back decades (too much alliteration, we realize), and the effort by that city’s historical society to preserve those records, is significant.
Representatives of the Douglas Historical Society have ambitious plans to build a display that will allow the public to view some of these ancient editions, without touching the newsprint. Currently, the hardbound volumes, which contain complete copies of the newspaper back to 1935, are being stored at the Douglas city library.
Keeping track of a community’s history is part of what defines its identity. Douglas, for example, was once a prosperous city where the local smelting plant offered high paying jobs and company executives built impressive homes.
The Douglas Dispatch catalogued that history and provides an accurate recounting of events, people and daily happenings that defined life in this Southwest border town.
Any doubt you may have on the importance of keeping track of old newspapers can be laid to rest by one of the best historians in all of Arizona – Kathy Klump.
You have to travel to the other end of Cochise County – to Willcox – to meet Ms. Klump. She’s the curator of the Chiricahua Regional Museum and has an office across the street from that building, at another museum she has developed on Maley Street, the city’s main thoroughfare.
Kathy Klump is history. She has dedicated her life to investigating, verifying, cataloguing and capturing every tidbit of interesting history in the region. To say she’s an amazing historian would be an understatement.
Give her a topic, and Kathy can pull a newspaper article – or articles – that refer directly to that interest.
She and the museums she so vigorously maintain are a destination for those looking into their ancestry or are curious about what life was like in this corner of Arizona when cowboys were common.
The donation of Douglas Dispatch newspapers by the Wick family is a generous gesture to the community and a responsible decision that preserves the treasured history of that city.
Just ask Kathy.
Doesn’t it give you a great feeling when you read about the local graduates?
Sure, there’s the personal connection. Some who read this space are connected to a senior who just received a diploma. Others know of a recent graduate. Still others share the experience from their own history.
Articles that tell the stories of local graduates often give us hope and confidence that tomorrow will be better than today. That our “kids” are invested in making their world a great place to live, work and play.
We congratulate all the local graduates and share their excitement for a bright future!
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com