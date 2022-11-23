Well, the damage is done.
By the time you read this there’s a good chance you ate too much, snacked too often, and fell asleep on the couch after ingesting too much tryptophan in the turkey.
You might be regretting your choices.
Don’t despair, there’s a good chance you aren’t as guilty as you feel. After all, Thanksgiving is the holiday that the “average” American consumes more than 4,500 calories, according to the Calorie Control Council. The Council was established in 1966 as an international association representing the low- and reduced-calorie food and beverage industry.
Another group, the National Turkey Federation, reports that “ … Americans gobble up 46 million turkeys at Thanksgiving. That works out to almost three pounds of poultry per person who partakes in the feast.”
That may sound like a lot, until you realize that we're a turkey-loving nation the rest of the year, too. More than 226 million turkeys were consumed in the United States in 2010; the 46 million Thanksgiving birds represent just one-fifth of that total. We also ate 22 million at Christmas and 19 million at Easter. The rest, 139 million turkeys, were devoured in club sandwiches and the like.
“Turkey consumption has nearly doubled over the past 25 years, according to the National Turkey Federation. Per-person turkey consumption is currently 16.4 pounds per year, compared with 8.3 pounds per year in 1975,” according to the federation.
We also love potatoes, according to the National Potato Promotion Board. Americans eat about 250 million pounds of potatoes, of all varieties, and spend about $3.7 million on deli mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving.
The National Country Ham Association, formed in 1992 to represent the interests of country ham producers, reports the holiday is also a big day to “ … ham it up.”
“Weighing in at 77 million pounds, ham is another popular main dish at Thanksgiving,” states the association.
We, on average, also consume about 40.5 million rolls, 57 million pounds of sweet potatoes and we spend about $4.3 million on Thanksgiving Brussel sprouts.
Don’t forget to leave room for dessert. Americans buy about 483,000 pounds of pumpkins each year, with a large portion of that amount being turned into pie for the holiday season.
So, if you feel like you are about to drift off into a food coma and you are scolding yourself for overeating on Thanksgiving, you can loosen your belt and be guilt-free. After all, you probably didn’t eat enough to even be “average” in America.
• • •
Shop Small.
That’s the theme this year for Small Business Saturday, an annual day following Black Friday, when shoppers patronize local stores and support the local economy.
Created in 2010 by the credit card company American Express, the national promotion can provide a significant boost to local businesses during the holidays.
“In 2020 alone, American Express spent approximately $200 million on initiatives to support small businesses around the globe. And when you Shop Small, the dollars you spend at a local business in your community can add up, too,” states the American Express website.
Even something simple, like a cup of coffee from your neighborhood café or buying a gift from a local antique, artisan or other retail store can make a difference in your community.
This year, make a special effort to “Shop Small!”
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.