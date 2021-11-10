It might seem a bit early to start wearing that ugly Christmas sweater, but it’s not.
Events are already on the calendar to kick off the holiday season this month.
Among the first is being held tomorrow, Nov. 13.
Gunny's Barbeque is hosting a fundraiser to benefit Operation Christmas Child at the Thunder Mountain Church parking lot, 4300 Golden Acres Drive in Sierra Vista, on Saturday from noon until the food is gone.
This fundraiser is being hosted to benefit the Operation Christmas Child ministry to raise funds for the packing of shoeboxes and help put smiles on the faces of children around the world.
Beyond shoeboxes, there’s a lot to unpack here.
Gunny’s Barbeque truck and trailer has been hanging out in the Sierra Vista area for almost a decade. It’s the brainchild of Gunnery Sgt. Louie Aviles, a retired United States Marine with 20 years of service.
Since the conclusion of his commitment to country — Marines never retire — Aviles has dedicated himself to serving the community. He offers authentic Puerto Rican style barbecue with a Southwestern influence and donates the profits to worthy causes.
Like Operation Christmas Child.
“Friends, family, new enthusiasts, extended family, coin certificate holders, our military customers and our loyal followers — we will be providing a 'donations only' barbecue,” the promotion for Saturday’s event states.
Operation Christmas Child is the well-established, worldwide effort organized by Samaritan’s Purse to put gifts in the hands of children in need. Last November, about 100 churches from Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties delivered cartons of gift-filled shoeboxes to Calvary Chapel in Sierra Vista. From there, volunteers loaded cartons onto a waiting semi-truck which headed out to the Samaritan’s Purse processing center in Orange County, California. An estimated 10,000 boxes were collected from this area.
All this effort can’t be completed without money, which is where former Gunnery Sgt. Aviles and his barbecue event comes in.
Stop by Saturday at the Thunder Mountain Church parking lot in the afternoon and help the cause.
• • •
Then there is the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce 22nd Annual Festival of Trees, which kicked off this week at The Mall in Sierra Vista.
If you need to jumpstart your motivation for the holiday season, this event is a good way to capture the spirit.
This event usually draws about 90 entries, including festive-themed trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses and other holiday-related decorations. Everyone is encouraged to vote for the “People’s Choice” award after viewing the collection and casting a ballot. Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller will once again select the “Mayor’s Choice” award.
The event raises money for a local nonprofit, with all the displays available for purchase by auction. There is also a raffle offering the opportunity to win gift cards and other prizes.
Festival of Trees closes on Nov. 29, so it’s important to get to the mall and cast your vote, buy your raffle ticket and bid for your holiday display in the next two weeks.
