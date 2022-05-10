When smoke billowed from the west side of the Huachuca Mountains Sunday morning, most area residents knew there was a wildfire nearby. The distinctive white cloud, drifting with the wind, strikes a chord of fear and familiarity for those who have experience with the affect of these events on a community.
Some remember the Monument Fire that started near Montezuma’s Pass in the Coronado National Monument in June 2011. The blaze erupted on a Sunday and quickly consumed more than 5,000 acres and 50 structures, including 40 homes and a popular restaurant.
Scars from that wildfire can still be found, more than a decade since the event.
Watching the smoke from the San Rafael Fire, which is what officials named the blaze after it started Saturday night, it was easy to realize that it was fast-moving. Prairie grass provided most of the fuel and strong winds allowed the fire to burn more than 11,500 acres by Tuesday morning.
More than 200 firefighters, law enforcement agents, forestry officials and community residents were actively battling the blaze, contributing everything from their muscle and talents to food and water for the crews on the front line.
And that’s the point of today’s missive.
It’s unfortunate, but true. We tend to come together, bury our differences and share fellowship, in the face of a crisis. That was certainly the case during the Monument Fire when neighbors provided for those dealing with evacuation, offered help for livestock, contributed supplies, water, food and other necessities during the heat of the battle.
Tuesday morning at the incident command meeting held at the Canelo Cowboy Church in Elgin, agency representatives, firefighters and law enforcement officials gathered to review the status of the San Rafael Fire and the plan of attack.
A woman representing Santa Cruz County announced that neighbors have been generous. They have offered to house livestock for their neighbors, especially horses. Others have been greeting firefighters with water and food, making sure the crews have what they need to stay hydrated and nourished.
“People have been just amazing,” she touted.
The hope among those gathered Tuesday was that enough progress could be accomplished before the strong winds arrive on Wednesday. Containment was at 12%, and by the end of the day, officials were hoping that number would be much higher.
Regardless of whether that goal is achieved and the San Rafael is extinguished promptly, one thing appears certain. People come together, have compassion and we tend to show our best side when our community is facing a crisis.
Let’s try and keep that attitude going this fall, when politics dominates our headlines. Let’s not forget what’s really important.
• • •
Anyone who had the opportunity to attend the April 16 Teacher of the Year luncheon undoubtedly enjoyed Marylu Membrila, the woman who sang the national anthem at the outset of the event.
Marylu runs a hair salon from her home in Douglas and jumps at the chance to sing the anthem at public events.
Best of all, in this writer’s opinion, she doesn’t mess with the melody. She doesn’t “interpret,” the anthem, she sings it the same way Francis Scott Key wrote the tune.
When artists performing at the Super Bowl, the World Series or other public events create their own rendition of the anthem, Marylu says … “I don’t like that!”
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com