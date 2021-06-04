What do supersonic jets, spring football and nuclear power have in common?
Each of these are “old” ideas that have been revived in recent news reports. Wednesday, United Airlines announced it will purchase 15 supersonic jets from an unknown startup company with plans to begin offering international flights before the end of the decade. Thursday, a spokesman for the long-defunct United States Football League announced the league will return next year with games being broadcast on Fox Sports. Finally, a recent interview with Bill Gates, retired founder of all things Microsoft, announced his foundation has invested in a company developing a “small” nuclear energy plant that may serve as a model for future sources of “clean energy.”
All of these are old ideas that technology and changing times have put back into play.
The Concord was the last supersonic jet and it was retired in 2003 after a nasty crash after takeoff at Charles De Gaulle Airport three years earlier that killed all the passengers and crew.
Last week United Airlines announced its version of a supersonic jet with seating for 88 passengers, and a capacity to fly at Mach 1.7, or about 1,300 miles per hour. That would reduce the time needed to fly from New York to London to less than three hours, compared to the current speed, which requires about seven hours.
United Airlines isn’t alone in this game. Japan Airlines has also invested in the same company – Boom Technologies – and plans to purchase 20 of the supersonic jets.
The USFL announcement was made by Brian Woods, who currently owns “The Spring League,” which is another football product. This will be the third time he’s tried to generate interest in a professional league outside the National Football League season, which runs August to February.
He’s not only hoping the third time is a charm, but he’s banking on the idea that legalized sports gambling around the country will inspire more interest in the offering.
We’ll see. Football fans can be a fickle bunch, preferring the top talent and fall weather to unproven stars and warmer weather.
Finally, Gates announced last month he is a longtime investor in Terra Power, a company that is developing a lower cost, significantly safer and completely “clean” nuclear energy plant. Instead of water, the reactor inside the plant heats up liquid sodium, which in turn generates the power to drive the turbines creating the electricity.
China has already signed an agreement to build the first of these plants, with plans to bring it online by 2025.
What makes all these announcements interesting is the age-old adage “ … the more things change, the more they stay the same.” The proverb is of French origin and was used by the French novelist Alphonse Karr (1808-90). It also appears in George Bernard Shaw's "Revolutionist's Handbook."
Makes us wonder if we need to rummage through the closet and find our old, outdated, wide ties.
