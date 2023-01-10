We’re watching “1923,” a gritty Western detailing the trials and tribulations of a ranching family on the frontier in Montana.
Saturday we read an article in the “Wall Street Journal,” explaining the race to build the "Yellowstone" universe. Apparently Paramount developed the original storyline in which Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly star as the lead characters, then sold the series to another streaming service — Peacock — and the series took off in popularity.
“’Yellowstone’ is averaging 13 million total viewers an episode according to Nielsen data, including seven days of delayed viewing, according to the WSJ.
Not wanting to miss out on the audience that the show has generated, Paramount has quickly developed “prequels” to the storyline, beginning with “1883,” with Sam Elliot and Tim McGraw, and followed by “1923” with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
All of this is good news for Cochise County, and specifically Tombstone and Mescal.
Anytime Hollywood chooses to glance at life in the Old West, there’s economic opportunity for the entire region. Tombstone, of course, continues to feature its street actors, saloon-like venues and the always-fascinating story of the shootout at OK Corral.
The newer player to the genre is Mescal, which now promotes an Old West movie set. The effort to draw movie producers and Hollywood shows to Mescal is also benefited by a recently passed Arizona bill that established an Entertainment Production and Workforce Development Program. The new initiative is expected to bring substantial economic activity in the form of jobs and investment in tourism and infrastructure, while attracting new businesses to the state.
• • •
Read Robert Cohn’s story on a homeowner whose house insurance nearly doubled.
The homeowner, Margaret Thomas, 78, captured the frustration many are experiencing when they open their mail, pump gas or shop at the grocery store. It’s more than simple inflation.
Margaret said it best: ““Everyone’s got a reason for making things more expensive, blaming it on labor shortages, gas prices, supply chain backlogs, you name it. Now it’s your house insurance, and they can account for it every which way they choose.
“But in the end, it’s just making it harder to live.”
Unfortunately, it’s going to push people to make difficult choices — food or heat, for example.
With that in mind, if you have anything to give, consider working with local nonprofits to help others in need.
Some of those include St. Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army, Our Lady of the Mountain, the Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program and the Department of Economic Security.
• • •
The Democratic Party is taking a strong interest in the recall of Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby. Last week the local group sent out an email calling for an organizational meeting to chart how to accomplish the monumental task.
There’s also something of an uproar among local Republicans. Newly elected party chairman, Brandon Martin, is getting grilled for personal matters that have prompted fellow members to urge him to resign.
One thing is constant, Cochise County never seems to lack news on the political front.
• • •
Speaking of higher costs, the Los Angeles Times Monday had a piece about the soaring price of eggs: $7 a dozen.
According to the Times: “Golden State shoppers are shelling out extreme prices for eggs, amid an outbreak of bird flu that has killed millions of hens and left local grocers struggling to stock cartons that comply with California law.”
The “low” for eggs locally is about $5.17 for a 12-count in Sierra Vista right now, with the “high” being $7.64 for an 18-count, large white eggs.
The average retail price for a dozen large eggs jumped to $7.37 in California this week, up from $4.83 at the beginning of December and just $2.35 at this time last year, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show.