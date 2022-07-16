A note from reader Robert Cohen reminded us of the generosity of our community.
He writes: “This is a pretty amazing story — a combination of the power of the press and the benevolence of this community. Less than four hours after Friday’s edition was on the newsstands, her project was fully funded.”
Cohen was referring to the front-page article on “Kids getting wild about science.” It relates the experience of Town and Country fifth-grade teacher Isabel Sulger and her novel project to inspire students to take an interest in science.
Ms. Sulger developed an innovative program through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit classroom funding site for public school teachers. Community members stepped up immediately and contributed enough to qualify for a matching grant from General Motors that immediately doubled the amount of funding for the program.
Sulger’s project, named “Let’s Have a Moment of Science,” focuses on providing her students with inquiry-based learning through hands-on experiments that will allow them to spark their own learning.
It’s gratifying and impressive that local residents — and specifically readers of this newspaper — responded so quickly to make this program a reality for local fifth-graders.
• • •
Early voting in the primary election has started and the opportunity to pick which candidates will represent their respective political party is now. The general election will happen Nov. 1, with early ballots being mailed out about one month before that date.
More than 80% of the ballots that will be counted in this primary election will have been cast early. That’s one reason we are pleased that the Arizona Legislature, despite all the political shenanigans that followed the 2020 election, took no effective action to radically change the voting process.
In short: Don’t fix what ain’t broke.
Moving forward, those of you who have received an early ballot, please make sure to fill it out promptly. You can save Cochise County — and county taxpayers — a bit of money if you take that completed ballot and drop it off at a county ballot box. In Sierra Vista, there’s a box inside the county facility on Foothills Drive at State Route 92. In Willcox, there’s a box inside the county offices on Haskell Avenue. If you need directions to a county drop box near you, check out the county elections website at cochise.az.gov/292/Elections.
• • •
Cochise County is currently on the “low level” for the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation on wearing masks.
The CDC’s “community level” recommendations, updated on Thursday, say residents of 10 Arizona counties should be wearing well-fitting masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.
The guidance is updated weekly and ranks counties as low, medium and high, or green, yellow and orange. The Arizona counties designated as “high,” where masks are recommended, are Maricopa, Pinal, Apache, Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma. Greenlee and Santa Cruz are “medium,” and Pima, Graham and Cochise are “low.”
Slightly more than one-third of counties in the U.S., or 35%, were designated at the “high” level on Thursday, while about 40% were “medium” and 25% were “low.”
Masks are not explicitly recommended when communities are in the low level, nor for most at the medium level except for certain people, including those who are immunocompromised, at high risk for severe disease or have a household or social contact at high risk for severe disease.
In addition to Arizona, other areas of the country with large swaths of “high” level counties include California, Florida, Oregon, Louisiana and Montana.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com