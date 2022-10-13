It wasn’t long ago the rest of the nation was laughing at our Board of Supervisors for voting down a federal grant for more than a $1 million to provide COVID-related services in the county. That decision was in part tied to one of the board members deciding against the funding based on the advice of her chiropractor.
Now, the county is making headlines at least statewide for considering a proposal to hand count ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm General Election.
We looked at the last midterm vote tally to get an idea of how many ballots we’re talking about. On Nov. 6, 2018, Cochise County reported almost 47,000 ballots being cast. To get an idea on the volume that total represents, 47,000 minutes constitutes 15 hours and 20 minutes. In hours, 47,000 would break out to five years, four months, and 10 days.
Somewhere in between is the amount of time it would take for election workers to count ballots. Certainly, it will take longer than a minute to record votes cast for each of the numerous contests that are on the upcoming ballot. It might not take an hour, but 30 minutes wouldn’t be out of the question.
If we assume a half-hour spent cataloguing each ballot, heck, it’s down to a manageable two-year time frame! By that time, we’re sure the local MAGA group will have resurrected Donald Trump and everything would again be right in the universe and we can forget the nonsense of hand counting ballots.
The reasoning for this “brilliance” is voter confidence. Apparently, at least in the opinion of the supervisor who proposed this idiocy, voters have little confidence in machine counts and have more confidence in hand counts. It’s apparent this board member has never endured a sizable hand count. She’s never witnessed the manual tabulation of hundreds of ballots, let alone thousands.
If she had, she would understand that hand counts are less reliable, more prone to error and just as controversial as anything a machine would accomplish. The kindergarten game “Pass the Secret,” offers a very basic example. By the time children whisper the secret around a circle, the final message is completely different from the original message.
We’re human, and by nature, we make lots of mistakes.
No matter, the rest of Arizona and by next week most of the United States will have a chuckle at our expense.
Not that machines don’t make mistakes. In fact, we only have to look at the in-depth audit authorized by Arizona senators of the 2020 election to confirm that fact. A hand-count after the election that Donald Trump lost, showed the same outcome, but a bigger vote difference. In the hand count, Joe Biden beat Trump by more than the 10,000 vote margin recorded by the machine count.
Whatever.
Thursday the Arizona Central website — which is published by The Arizona Republic newspaper — screamed out Cochise County’s intention to hand count ballots in the upcoming election.
We’re sure the story is going viral.
After all, doesn’t everyone in America deserve a good laugh?