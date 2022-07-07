We had to laugh at articles published Wednesday in the Nogales International and Arizona Republic newspapers, detailing the unexpected deployment of a surveillance blimp in nearby Nogales.
“The installment of the aerostat this week came with no advance warning to the community,” wrote Jonathan Clark, a veteran reporter at the International. “Its sudden appearance Tuesday on a hilltop on the east side of the city caught residents and their elected leaders off guard, and raised concerns over privacy and transparency.”
“On Tuesday, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., penned a letter expressing his concerns about the blimp to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus,” wrote José Ignacio Castañeda Perez of the Republic.
“Border surveillance technologies have been used to track residents of border regions and impede their rights while being justified as ‘humane’ mechanisms for immigration enforcement,’” Rep. Grijalva wrote in his letter.
Sierra Vista, Hereford and Palominas residents have been living with an aerostat for years, and few, if any, concerns about privacy have been aired.
Unlike the “balloon” now hovering above Nogales, the local “goldfish cracker” that surveils the area surrounding and including Fort Huachuca dates back to the 1980s. In 1984, Army Lt. Gen. Emmett Paige Jr., commander of what is now the Network Enterprise Technology Command/9th Signal Command (Army), approved locating the aerostat site on the fort. Paige was the fort’s commander at the time. In 1986, the aerostat became operational and was under the control of the U.S. Customs Service.
Later, the Air Force assumed control of the program.
In May 2011, the aerial balloon collapsed and broke apart in strong winds, spreading debris across a wide area that included several Sierra Vista neighborhoods. It took two days and the combined efforts of military and civilian personnel to recover 98% of the debris from 39 sites across the city’s southeast side.
When the Air Force announced in 2013 plans were being developed to decommission the aerostat sites along the Southwest border, including this area, Democratic Arizona U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, whose 2nd Congressional District included Fort Huachuca, and 15 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to the Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security protesting the action as putting the security of the United States in danger.
Later that year, Rep. Barber announced that the Tethered Aerostat Radar System would remain in operation, with the Department of Homeland Security taking over responsibilities for the program.
Early last year the Customs and Border Protection agency, which now operates the aerostat on Fort Huachuca, pulled the balloon out of the sky for scheduled maintenance. Since then, the balloon has remained a fixture and continues to provide authorities with an optimal aerial view of border activity.
We find humor in the faux outrage voiced by Rep. Grijalva, a prominent Democrat responding to his Nogales constituency. His protest runs directly in contrast to what a fellow Democrat, Ron Barber, expressed just a few years earlier about the vital importance of the aerostat to border security.
It’s clear that being a politician in today’s crazy world requires more than just flexibility. It requires hypocrisy.
