We have to admit our error in reporting in Wednesday’s column on the cost of tickets to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers play a spring training game in Glendale.
We based our pricing information on the Dodgers’ website, which shows that tickets range from $96 to $162 per seat, per game.
That’s not how much people are paying on the open market.
If you want premiere tickets to the regular-season home-opener at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, it will cost your family of four about $36,000.
Reports the LA Times: “On Monday afternoon, StubHub listed 20 tickets for sale for the April 9 home opener against the Washington Nationals, at prices ranging from $1,450 to $9,000, the latter price for a single seat on the reserve level.”
Our column reminded Tom Reardon of a simpler time.
He writes: “I went digging to my baseball scrapbooks and found a 1960 Washington Senators ‘official program and scorecard’ (purchased for 15 cents) to refresh my memory about the cost of tickets for a regular season game in Griffith Stadium back in the day (before expansion). In 1960, a box seat went for $3; a reserved grandstand seat was $2.50; an unreserved grandstand seat went for $2.50; and, unreserved bleacher seats sold for 75 cents. As for refreshments, a cold soft drink was 15 cents, and a hot dog was 25 cents. The program did not list beer — beer was sold only in the left field bleacher seat’s ‘beer garden’ due to archaic D.C. laws regarding beer sales.”
Gordon Douglas of Bisbee expressed strong opinions on our column about the Pledge of Allegiance . For those less familiar, State Representative John Filmore has sponsored a bill requiring students in Kindergarten through fourth grade to recite the pledge at the start of every school day.
Here’s what Mr. Douglas writes: “What is the point of having kindergartners repeat a statement by rote that few if any will understand?”
“…Is it really better to try to instill love of country through coercion than teaching and living the values and characteristics that make it great?”
“…Finally, isn’t it a little suspicious that once children reach 5th grade this requirement ends? Once children reach an age where they might start to think for themselves, they might question whether this mindless indoctrination should be part of their education.”
“… Let me suggest that rather than indoctrination of those too young to resist, we focus on providing a good civics education for all citizens and perhaps more intelligent and useful work by our state legislators.”
We also had a contribution from a column reader who wants to remind us of the services provided by a local food bank.
Carol writes: “I am responding to the comment in Sunday’s column about the lines around Len Roberts Park for people needing food. Please remind the community that we have a well stocked community food bank at 616 Bartow. We are open Monday through Friday from noon to 4p.m.”
