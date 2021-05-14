It was bittersweet to see Sarah Pacheco resign from the City Council.
The Pacheco family now lives in Hereford after purchasing a home in that community, making it a necessary reality that Sarah resign from the city’s governing board.
She will be missed.
Ms. Pacheco has had an impact on Sierra Vista since she started as the public relations manager for the Sierra Vista Unified School District almost a decade ago. She developed the district’s Facebook page in the earlier days of social media and dramatically improved community relations after a rough few years involving taxpayers, parents and teachers.
Sarah also was the founder of Peach’s Pantry, a remarkable organization that continues today providing food to school kids who might not otherwise get a meal at home. The “Pantry” has expanded beyond just Sierra Vista and now serves other school districts as well, doing wonderful things for kids in need.
In 2018, she was named Young Professional Of The Year among a field of some 90 highly-qualified candidates.
At the time, she was working as the public information officer for Chiricahua Community Health Centers, in addition to being a leader in numerous Sierra Vista Unified School District projects, founder of Peach’s Pantry, and serving as a commissioner on the Arizona Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, just to name some of her accomplishments.
John DeLalla, director of continuing education at the University of Arizona in Sierra Vista, presented Pacheco with her award to a standing ovation. Praising her as “truly amazing,” he spoke of her ability to balance a career and family with volunteerism and community outreach.
While serving on the council, Sarah was both a representative on city issues and a community conscience. She urged fellow council members to formally denounce the Jan. 6 riots at the nation’s Capitol and consistently sought to assure fairness in the city’s dealings.
We wish her all the best.
We’re looking forward to Barry Corbin coming to Tombstone for the annual Wyatt Earp celebration. The renowned actor will make two appearances at the Oriental Saloon on May 28 and 29.
One of the favorites on this side of the keyboard is his portrayal of Ellis in a scene near the end of “No Country For Old Men,” the movie that captured four Oscar awards.
He’s talking to Sheriff Ed Tom Bell, and relates the hardness of life in the desolate landscape of west Texas.
“What you got ain’t nothin’ new. This country’s hard on people. You can’t stop what’s coming. It ain’t all waiting on you. That’s vanity,” Ellis (Corbin) tells the sheriff.
Now in his early 80s, Barry Corbin was given a lifetime achievement award in 2011 by the Estes Park Film Festival in Estes Park, Colorado. The Texas Film Hall of Fame inducted Corbin into its membership on March 8, 2012.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com