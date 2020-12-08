The pandemic has taught many of us a new skill: Waiting in line.
Prior to the prevalence of the coronavirus, before we were concerned about coughing into our elbow, wearing a mask and social distancing, we were mere amateurs at the art of waiting in line.
Simply from lack of practice.
Thanks to the pandemic, we’re getting lots of practice. We wait for the self-checkout machines at local food stores. It takes time for the clerk to properly sanitize the surfaces before we’re allowed to check our own groceries.
Saturday, a long line of cars waited in line to get “Covid-tested,” at Buena High School. Vehicles stretched out the front gate of the school, with motorists patiently inching toward the testing tent.
Waiting in line is something of a science and an art form.
Movie buffs will remember John Travolta starring in “Michael,” where he claims to have invented the practice.
“That was around the time I invented standing in line,” says Travolta’s Archangel Michael. “Before everybody milled around, it was a mess.”
For those with a more scientific bent, we can credit A.K. Erlang, the Danish engineer. More than 100 years ago he developed the “Queuing Theory,” which is considered the mathematical study of waiting lines. Erlang came up with formulas to calculate how many lines and operators telephone companies needed for a smooth service.
Those who have experienced Disneyland and Disney World can tell you that the amusement parks make a sincere effort to cure the boredom and frustration of waiting in line. Television monitors tease attractions and experiences, while light mists are showered on guests to keep everyone cool. Lines “weave” back and forth, giving the illusion of progress, despite the crowd.
Our collective generations have it much better than our predecessors.
The invention of smartphones in 2007 and 2008 made waiting in line more enjoyable. In some cases, people immersed in their smartphone have preferred waiting in line for long periods of time to catch up on email or achieve a desired goal in their arcade game. Only when their thumbs get tired from pressing the screen or their batteries die do some “line-waiters” get impatient.
There aren’t many “upsides” to this pandemic, but taking our line-waiting skills to the next level certainly has to be one of the benefits.
While we’re at it, remember the basic courtesies of waiting in line.
Author and online etiquette expert Pauline Hawkins recommends the following: Wait your turn, just like everyone else.
“If you need to ask a question, order food, go to the bathroom, or whatever your perceived emergency is, and there is a line, wait your turn. It is no one else’s fault but yours if you forgot something or waited until the last minute to go to the bathroom. You do not have the right to cut in front of someone because of your error in judgment.”
‘Nuff said.
