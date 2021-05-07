It might be a bit hard to admit, but there are some consequences that have resulted from the pandemic that aren’t all bad.
Social distancing, for example. While waiting in line the other day, six feet behind the person ahead, there was a realization that it was nice to have some separation from others. Six feet behind the next patron and six feet ahead of the person behind provided plenty of room to navigate the phone to pass the time and eliminated any feeling of somebody “ …t rying to get into my business … ”
Especially when the person behind coughs …
Another realization from this never-ending pandemic is how crazy life was before gatherings were canceled, when eating at a restaurant was normal, when we preferred being inside to being outside, when parks were something only for the weekend or a holiday.
The pandemic has forced many people to rediscover the pleasure of preparing a meal, the benefits of “turning off” and relaxing at home, the fun of board games and binging, and the simple enjoyment of walking, bike riding or otherwise getting reconnected with the outdoors.
It’s one of the reasons we’re slow to get back to life as it was prior to February 2020. Taking a break from the craziness we considered normal, slowing the pace of life, and literally “smelling the roses,” are all positive outcomes from an otherwise calamitous pandemic.
What have you “rediscovered” since the coronavirus took over our lives? Share your thoughts – and discoveries – with our readers at the email below.
Getting pictured on television and the scoreboard at professional sporting events has become a social media phenomena.
Earlier this month a couple on their second date were captured on the Chase Field scoreboard when a roommate sent a Twitter message to the Arizona Diamondbacks asking if the team camera man could find his way to their seats, so the roommate could “ … see how things were going.”
The team obliged, and the couple was broadcast on the “big screen” at the baseball game and on television.
Then the couple went on a third date, at an Arizona Coyotes hockey game, and once again the team tracked them down, put them on the scoreboard and on the local broadcast.
The Arizona Cardinals have subsequently offered to do something similar for the couple – assuming they are still an item – when the football season starts.
Just one comment on this news item – she must really like sports!
You have to share the frustration of the Douglas High School baseball team, which was left out of the Arizona Interscholastic Association state playoffs despite winning the 4A Gila Regional Championship this season.
If this were a “non-COVID” season, the Bulldogs would have earned an automatic berth in the state championship, and based on the way the team has been playing of late, might have made it all the way to the championship game.
Unfortunately for Douglas, the 16 teams that will compete for the top title were hand-picked by the AIA, and that left the Bulldogs out of the playoffs.
Well, there’s always next year …
