More than two and a half years since COVID-19 roared onto the scene and disturbed nearly every facet of daily life, the pandemic has entered a new phase.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden declared “the pandemic is over” even as the federal government continues to seek billions in virus funding and advise people to keep up with their vaccinations.
Many who contract the illness now are experiencing mild symptoms, and thanks to vaccinations and other medications available, most are recovering from the virus after a few days of feeling sick.
People experiencing mild symptoms are often not reporting their illness to state health officials, making the weekly statistics provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services incomplete at best, and misleading at worst.
For these reasons and others, the Herald/Review has decided to suspend its COVID information box that has appeared on our front page for since spring 2020.
The move to eliminate the info box is a reflection of the evolving situation as the public health emergency created by COVID-19 continues. However, it should not be taken as a declaration that the virus is no longer a concern.
More than 400 Americans are still dying each day from the coronavirus, and it is the second-leading cause of death in the U.S, data shows.
Those who are at high risk for the virus should continue working with their health providers to take whatever steps are needed to stay healthy, including keeping updated on their vaccinations and limiting exposure to people and places that may lead to infection.
With the coronavirus as well as the flu season upon us, the rest of us can reduce our risk by continuing to practice good hygiene and staying home when we do start to feel sick so we don’t infect our friends, family and coworkers.
While the phrase “we’re all in this together” has been played out over the last few years, our combined efforts can help ensure the coronavirus pandemic remains in the past as we continue moving forward.
•••
It’s Cochise County Fair time!
You know it’s the fall season, even if the calendar doesn’t officially recognize a new season, when it’s time for the annual fair.
We hold a special spot in our heart for the fair, which gathers friends and family for a long weekend of fun and festivities.
And food.
Who can resist anything on a stick? Who can resist roasted corn dripping in butter? Who doesn’t want to get close to pigs, rabbits, sheep, goats and other farm animals on display?
And there’s always the rodeo and live performances at the grandstand.
It’s County Fair time! Get down to Douglas and enjoy the festivities!