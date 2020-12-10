Our thanks to “Rick” today, who provided us several “earth-shattering mysteries” that offer intrigue and an opportunity for our readers to contribute.
We’re going to savor these.
Here are just a few, and if anyone knows the answer, please share.
He writes: “Who is the ‘mattress’ guy who drives through Sierra Vista almost every day with his truck-trailer combo jam-filled with mattresses? Where does he get them? Where is he taking them?”
And then there’s this: “Why is there a crack in the pavement every 20 feet or so, for mile after mile, on almost every road leading out of Sierra Vista? The cracks are very jarring and unpleasant while riding over them on a bicycle. Surely, if we’re putting rovers on Mars, someone can figure out materials with better expansion-contraction properties.”
These are just two of the morsels offered by “The Rickster,” and we will provide a few more in the columns to come.
***
Anyone intent on seeing Santa in Veterans’ Memorial Park last Friday night may have gone home disappointed.
The city’s drive-thru event to see trees decorated with Christmas lights, Old Santa displays and enjoy holiday music was a complete success if you were an organizer of the event. Vehicles were backed up on Fry Boulevard past the intersection with Highway 92, and around the corner on Avenida Escuela.
It was a complete success unless you were parents with two small children in the car. The time it took to inch along the thoroughfare and gradually make your way into the park was comparable to rush hour in Los Angeles.
The lights are still on in the park, for those who want to take a tour, and the local chamber has organized its “Light Up Sierra Vista” event, which maps the location of Christmas displays all throughout the city.
The map is available on the Chamber’s website, where you can also vote on your favorite displays at: sierravistaareachamber.com/light-up-sierra-vista.
***
There’s a new twist to the annual Cochise Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering, scheduled for Feb. 5 and 6 in Sierra Vista.
Instead of hosting up-close-and-personal performances as in past years, this year will embrace social distancing and emphasize keeping people safe and healthy.
The Gathering will be available to watch via the internet as a live streaming broadcast from the Arizona Folklore Preserve with a lineup of featured artists like what you are used to seeing. In addition, the event will be offering the familiar daytime experience of Participating Artists as a video-on-demand experience.
To keep up on what’s happening with the Gathering, visit the website at cowboypoets.com.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com