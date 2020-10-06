You know you’re “old” Sierra Vista if you are familiar with a few of the local fables that have persisted for years in the community.
We asked last week for memorable restaurants in the area and received a few responses. Then we asked for restaurants you would like to see.
Of course, Red Lobster was near the top of the list.
“My vote is for Red Lobster, definitely!” Patricia writes.
The restaurant chain has been linked to a persistent rumor that it will someday locate in Sierra Vista.
There has also been a rumor — not aired as often recently — that Kohl’s department store will open in the city. And, that there was a plan for a Sam’s Club west of the existing Walmart.
None of these have come to fruition and as far as we know, they won’t happen at all.
* *
As we move closer to Halloween, we’re reminded that southeast Arizona has its share of horror stories and haunted places.
Bisbee offers its own ghost tour, which provides not just an insight into the haunts of the old mining town, but also an interesting history of the community.
The tour is available seven nights a week, with safety precautions and limited availability due to the pandemic. It’s an opportunity to take a spooky walking tour through Old Bisbee's streets, stairways, and old alleys to embark on an after dark adventure to discover and learn about the ghosts that haunt this 135-year-old town.
Tombstone also has its share of ghosts and haunted hotspots. Ghost City Tours offers insights on the paranormal as well as plenty of opportunity to learn more about one of the most haunted towns in the Old West.
“With an often violent past, it is no surprise that Tombstone has as many ghosts as horses,” states the Ghost City website.
The website “hauntedplaces.org" offers other spots in Cochise County where the mystical, magical and monstrous has happened.
The Cochise Hotel, located just off Highway 191, is rumored to be haunted. Guests staying in the inn have reportedly heard cries for help and sobs, while the apparition of a woman’s head encased in a glowing ball of light has been observed floating throughout the hallways at night.
The Gadsden Hotel in Douglas has been featured on television for its connection to the paranormal. The hotel is said to be haunted and has been in “ghost” shows on TV, such as Sightings in 1995.
Fort Huachuca has also had its share of the spooky. The Carleton House once served as a hospital for wounded soldiers, complete with the morgue such an establishment would require. It seems some who came to Carleton House to recover have never left. There are several ghostly happenings that have been reported here. Items have been found strewn about rooms, paintings have fallen off walls en masse, and people claim to see full-bodied apparitions as well as mists and shadows.
If you know of a haunted place, make sure to share!
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com