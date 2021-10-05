We have to give kudos to the Sierra Vista Police Department after an exhausting, wild weekend.
Officers were called Saturday afternoon to a local hotel for a female who was threatening to shoot police and anyone in her path. She was in the hotel room with her developmentally disabled son.
If you believe all police lack empathy and compassion, this incident demonstrates behavior quite different. Authorities faced a life-threatening situation for other hotel guests, the public, law enforcement officers, EMTs and first responders at the scene.
They decided to wait for the woman to cool down.
It took 14 hours, continuous negotiation and lots of patience until officers convinced this woman to peacefully surrender. Despite three loud shotgun blasts from inside the room, no one was injured.
Instead of immediately arresting the woman on criminal charges, police took her into custody as a mental health issue and will turn the case over to the county attorney for a decision on how to proceed.
We can be proud of our local police department for how this situation was handled. Considering the violent nature of the incident, the fact that no one was injured and authorities demonstrated the patience necessary to eventually get this woman to surrender peaceably, we’re lucky to have well-trained professional police in the community.
• • •
How hot is the housing market?
A home in Massachusetts seriously damaged by fire has been listed on the market with an asking price of $399,000.
A local television station reported last week that the listing for the home in Melrose, a suburb of Boston, is evidence of how hot the housing market is.
In August, industry groups listed the median sale price of single family homes in the state to be between $535,000 and $552,000.
The online listing for the burned three-bedroom, 1,857-square foot home starts with a call out to contractors and continues: “House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild. Buyer to do due diligence. House being sold as is."
The house suffered an intense fire in August that blew out the front windows, which are now boarded up. The Boston Globe reported that firefighters had to tear out parts of the walls and ceiling of the home to extinguish the blaze.
• • •
Speaking of dangerous situations, U.S. Sen. Kristen Sinema isn’t safe, even in the bathroom.
Last weekend the senator was chased by activists into the restroom during an appearance at Arizona State University.
This is apparently the new strategy for political activists to get the attention of politicians: harassment. Sen. Sinema, in a statement issued Monday on Twitter, indicated she met several times with the group, Living United for Change in Arizona, and listened to their points.
The group decided it would be more effective to harass the senator to change her mind on immigration policy.
Similar tactics are being employed by activists who protest outside the homes of politicians or catch them during public appearances.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake endured something similar during a campaign appearance last month when she was heckled by several protestors during her remarks.
Free speech is one thing. Disrespect and harassment are something else. Our system of government doesn’t work when the latter overtakes the former.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com