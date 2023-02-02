Let’s set the record straight, first.
An email from “J” in the Good Morning mailbox last Friday corrected our statement that the state game and fish agency had captured and relocated antelopes from the Douglas area to a preserve west of Nogales.
“Regarding text on relocating ‘antelopes’ - please see links below. There are no antelopes native to the US. The only true antelopes in the U.S. are found in zoos, etc. Pronghorns and antelopes are entirely different species.”
The links are on the Wikipedia website, with separate pages for antelope and pronghorn.
• • •
Love her or hate her, Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, now an independent, made an excellent point on a Phoenix radio station last week.
“A never-ending focus on campaign politics is why so many people hate politics,” Sinema said last Friday before U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-AZ, announced he was a candidate for her Senate seat. “We just got through a really grueling election cycle, so I think most Arizonans want a break.”
She’s probably right (not in the conservative/liberal meaning). Yet most of the major dailies serving Arizona newspaper readers are focused on what’s going to happen in 2024. Sinema herself is in the spotlight with politicos asking what she’s going to spend her $8 million campaign war chest on, if she doesn’t seek re-election.
Donald Trump spoke in South Carolina last week and the headlines screamed as if he had parted the nearby ocean waters. Ron DeSantis is “ … establishing his brand” (New York Times) with fiery words about overhauling higher education in the Sunshine State.
Arizona politics is always on the front page, currently calling for failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to be indicted for posting 16 voter signatures, apparently a felony violation, on Twitter.
There’s even speculation here in Cochise County with the full slate of elected officials and supervisors and a judicial seat on the 2024 ballot.
Election politics in America is like football. We apparently never get enough, and we always complain that we’ve had too much.
• • •
Four of the top 10 most expensive homes in Arizona are in Scottsdale, three are in Paradise Valley, and the other three are in Sedona, Amado and Tucson. The top spot is a $32 million property in Scottsdale, followed by a $24.2 million “house” also in Scottsdale and both are located in the Silverleaf subdivision.
Tucson’s top spot is in the Rincon Creek Ranch, listed at $5.9 million.
• • •
Retired Judge James Conlogue was among six attorneys from all over Arizona who were recently recognized for their pro bono efforts to promote access to justice by the nonprofit Legal Services Corporation.
Conlogue served as a judge in the Cochise County Superior Court for 26 years before retiring in 2020. Since then, he has provided pro bono services through the Southern Arizona Legal Aid Family Law Clinic and Rural Clinic by heading up clinics which have had more than 300 attendees. Conlogue was recently appointed to SALA’s Board of Directors.
He’s also serving as chairman of the sheriff’s committee to create public awareness and as the chairman of the Jail District Committee.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.