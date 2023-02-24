Word out of the Arizona Court of Appeals is that the effort to sue the city of Sierra Vista’s zoning authority has again failed.
This stems from a lawsuit filed on behalf of residents in the Cloud 9 Mobile Home Park on the city’s east end in August 2020. When zoning officials received a complaint that a resident had set up her RV as a permanent home in the park, they ordered her to vacate the premises.
She responded by contacting a legal defense organization, which promptly sued the city, alleging the resident’s constitutional rights were violated.
The case went to a local court, which dismissed the complaint. It was then appealed, and the appeals court upheld the local court decision. It was then appealed to the state’s Supreme Court, which ordered the appeals court to review its decision.
The three-member judiciary that makes up the appeals court rendered its second affirmation of the lower court’s dismissal on Thursday.
We’ll now see whether the case will again seek an appeal to the Supreme Court, for yet another review.
Whomever said the wheels of justice grind slowly, must have been thinking about this case.
• • •
In fact, a quick search of Wikipedia helped us identify the possible author of our “wheels of justice” quote: Terry Waite, an English humanitarian and author now 83 years young.
• • •
Eighteen inches of snow. Warming shelters opened to offer those without a place to live an opportunity to escape sub-freezing temperatures. School closings, business closings, road closings.
Sounds like Buffalo, New York, right? Or maybe some hinterland in Michigan or International Falls, Minnesota.
Nope, that was the situation Wednesday and Thursday in the sunny, always warm, desert southwest community of Flagstaff.
Come to Arizona, they said. Enjoy the spring weather, they said.
Unless you're a winter enthusiast, we have to expect that the unusually cold, cloudy and wet weather we’ve been enduring during this first month of Arizona spring has to be hurting our tourism trade.
• • •
We’re about a month out from the second annual El Tour de Zona, that huge extended weekend event that draws more than 1,000 bicyclists to our community for rides into the Huachuca Mountains, Bisbee and Tombstone.
Prepare yourself now for the onslaught and probable inconveniences of all the additional traffic this wonderful event brings to Sierra Vista. Headquarters for the event is Veterans Memorial Park, with daily rides, afternoon and evening entertainment, and plenty of fun activities.
We’ll keep you posted as the event draws near, to keep you informed and well positioned to handle the crowds and all the bike riders.
• • •
The Los Angeles Times has issued a ranking of the “ … 16 hardest staircases, ranked by which walks are worth the climb.”
The list includes spectacular landscapes and posh neighborhoods throughout the City of Angels. There's the Cove-Loma Vista Loop climb, which is a 2-mile circle route that “ … climbs past a mix of stunning and bedraggled homes, some with beautifully landscaped yards and others wildly overgrown.”
Another is the Pacific Palisades-Castellammare, a 3.2-mile loop with “ … magnificent scenery.” The Times reports: "This scenic walk isn’t as strenuous as some of the others, but the sweeping ocean views and unique, stately homes make it well worth the trek.”
That’s all well and good, but we bet you dollars to donuts that Bisbee’s 1,000-step stair climb would qualify as one of the best hikes out there, even in Los Angeles.
This, of course, allows us to promote the 32st annual Bisbee 1000 The Great Stair Climb, this year scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21.