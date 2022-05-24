We are pleased to see the article authored by Herald/Review reporter Dakota Croog on efforts to stimulate new businesses on the West End.
The article appears in today’s printed edition and was available yesterday to those who scour the newspaper’s website. It focuses on the efforts of a local broker, and Sierra Vista native, who has shifted her real estate business from residential to commercial.
Anyone familiar with how red-hot the region’s housing market has been must realize that this woman, Candice Bushnell White, would rather make a difference in her hometown than simply make a lot of money closing on residential listings. That’s a higher calling, and it’s laudable.
Now that the city of Sierra Vista has steered more than a million dollars of state and federal money into dramatically improving the streetscape on Fry Boulevard, west from Carmichael Avenue to Buffalo Soldier Trail, the missing piece to complete the West End puzzle is private business. Public money can only do so much.
Those who attended the West End Fair last month got a glimpse of what that end of town could be like if the stars align and private businesses choose to take the next step in the redevelopment process. The fair didn’t start until the late afternoon, and by the dinner hour, it the street was full with strolling pedestrians enjoying ice cream, watching their kids play in blow-up bouncy castles, and listening to live music.
Imagine if every one of the empty storefronts that decorate the buildings on both sides of the boulevard were filled with happy merchants selling local goods, restaurateurs offering unique cuisines, or artisans proudly displaying their latest paintings, hand-crafted jewelry or other unique wares.
It’s promising to see the gears beginning to turn as out-of-town landlords wake up to the possibilities of a revitalized West End that could become a destination, instead of a just an attractive boulevard.
• • •
Get accustomed to the idea of a drone delivering your standard household items.
Walmart announced Tuesday it will offer drone merchandise delivery in Arizona and five other states by the end of this year. The new drone service will have the potential to reach 4 million U.S. households through 34 sites in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia, with the ability to deliver more than one million packages by air annually.
We doubt this will fly in Sierra Vista or Benson. Airspace in this region is highly restrictive, especially because of Fort Huachuca.
• • •
Campaign signs are sprouting like weed during monsoon and expect it to get worse before it gets better.
The usual intersections — State Route 90 at Charleston Road, Fry Boulevard at Coronado, and the intersection of State Routes 90 and 92— already have signs urging people to pick a candidate for the Aug. 2 primary election.
We’re expecting, once the primary passes, that we will see an avalanche of campaign signs decorating our highways, intersections and anywhere your eyes might wander for the general election in November when voters will be choosing city council positions, including the next mayor.
Ironically, this is considered an “off-year,” and not as intense as presidential election years. That happens in 2024.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.