During the recent spat of hot weather, we discovered an affection for cold showers. Turn on the faucet and step directly into the spray, hoping the water temperature is somewhere warmer than freezing and colder than day-old coffee.
It’s refreshing and conserves water.
There was a time in this area when planners and conservationists pondered putting a code on the books that would require new homes include a device that instantly warmed the water. The idea was instead of allowing the faucet to run until the temperature moderated, this device would make stepping into the shower or washing the dishes less wasteful.
That made us think of Jeff Foxworth, the standup comedian.
With temperatures forecast to stay at or above the 90-degree mark for the next week, at least, we want to know what makes you a true member of The Grand Canyon State. Instead of using Foxworth’s trademark line to define the characteristics of a redneck, we’re wondering what distinguishes you as an Arizonan.
For example.
You know you’re from Arizona when … you enjoy a cold shower.
You know you’re from Arizona when … it’s cold when the thermostat drops below 82 degrees.
You know you’re from Arizona when … you’ve never used, much less heard of, ‘Rust-Oleum.’
What’s makes you from Arizona? Send us a note at the email address below.
Don’t be too noisy in Douglas.
The city is considering an ordinance that would fine violators up to $500 for making too much noise. Residents can be cited for loud music, parties, fireworks or vehicles or other noise-causing sources. If the noise persists for at least 15 minutes it is considered a violation. First-time violators will be issued a $100 fine.
Strict as it may seem, we imagine the new ordinance will be effective in making Douglas a quieter place to live.
The Willcox Historic Theater and the Uptown 3 Theatre in Sierra Vista are among the first theaters in Arizona to reopen.
In Willcox patrons enjoyed the first-run film “Unhinged” on Friday night and spokeswoman Gayle Berry reported the two-screen theater will also be showing a re-release of “Inception” this week.
“The Arizona Department of Health set new parameters to be met on a county basis,” Berry told members of the Willcox City Council on Tuesday, “and Cochise County met those parameters last Thursday for businesses like the theater. So, as long as we observe 50 percent capacity maximum, social distancing, hand sanitizers and health department suggestions for wearing masks, we expect to open this Friday.”
If you miss the cinema experience, it’s worth the trip to Willcox and the historic theater on Railroad Avenue.
Movie times and more information is available at willcoxtheater.com.
Uptown 3 is also playing “Unhinged” and features two re-releases — Ghostbusters and The Goonies — each for only a $2 admission.
More information is available at http://uptown3theatre.com.
It’s great to get back to local movie theaters!
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com