Do you suffer from trypanophobia?
Unless you’re looking in a medic dictionary, don’t bother checking the spelling or looking up the definition for this term. The word is defined as extreme fear of medical procedures involving injections or needles.
“Although sometimes also referred to as aichmophobia, belonephobia, or enetophobia, those terms generally denote a fear of pins, needles, or sharp objects while tryphanophobia also includes the medical aspect of the fear,” according to the Pharmacy Times online journal.
This phobia, along with conspiracy theories espoused by “anti-vaxxers,” represent among the most difficult challenges facing public health officials as they roll out the Covid-19 vaccine. Last week, Cara Christ, the state’s top health official, said not enough Arizonans may be willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it first becomes available this coming week to achieve some sort of “herd immunity.’’
It will require about 70 percent — about five million — of the state’s 7.3 million people to get the shots.
That challenge reminds us of how public health officials have solved this situation in the past.
Sixty-two years ago this past Sunday, Elvis Presley took the stage at CBS studios in New York and smiled as a city health official stuck a needle in his left arm. The publicity stunt, broadcast nationwide before Presley’s appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” was meant to convince the American public that the new polio vaccine was safe.
It worked. And playing to Presley’s demographic apparently helped. About 75 percent of Americans under 20 had received at least one polio shot by August 1957, when the first national survey was taken; this rose to nearly 90 percent by September 1961, according to a 1962 public health report.
When it comes to the coronavirus, we can see something similar in Cochise County. We hope local health officials publicize when local mayors, fire chiefs, police chiefs, school officials and others in positions of public trust “get the needle” and take the Covid-19 vaccines.
Publicizing local officials receiving the medicine is one way Arizona can achieve “herd immunity.”
***
Our friend Tom Reardon contributed an interesting tidbit recently.
He writes: “The unfortunate death of (country and Western) singer Charley Pride has brought forth some interesting stories about his baseball career… Charley Pride pitched in two games and a total of two innings while a member of the Class C-level Nogales (AZ) Yaquis during the 1955 season. The Nogales team was a member of the old Arizona-Mexico League. Other city teams in this league in 1955 were Bisbee-Douglas, Mexicali, Cananea, Tucson, Yuma, and Globe-Miami.
“Although Charley appeared in only two games for the Nogales team, it is possible he may have traveled with them to games in the Warren Ballpark in Bisbee.”
Thanks Tom, readers appreciate your contribution!
