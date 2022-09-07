This year’s monsoon has brought an abundance of much-needed moisture to Southern Arizona and beyond, and with September signaling the end of our annual rainy season, we can start to reflect on its impact on our community.
One only has to look to the Huachucas, Dragoons, Mule Mountains and other local ranges to notice the green growth across Cochise County, while the San Pedro continues to run at levels not often seen.
However, with all that rain has come some risks and consequences as well, with flooding, power outages and more all causing headaches for residents, officials and clean-up crews tasked with addressing the aftermath when powerful storms rip through our communities.
This year’s monsoon has already brought several inches more rain to the county than average, and follows a robust 2021 monsoon. Last year’s moisture was extremely beneficial after the “nonsoon” of 2020 left much of Arizona in an extreme drought.
While the recent flooding, extra weed growth and other headaches from the rainy season have caused some to say “Enough!,” we must remember that we live in a desert, and be thankful for the overactive monsoon of 2022.
Here’s hoping we get a bit more before the season officially ends Sept. 30. Check our coverage in today’s issue for more on the monsoon.
• • •
Labor Day has come and gone, which means summer is unofficially “over” and spooky season is now upon us.
The popularity of Halloween has skyrocketed in recent years, and the holiday isn’t just for kids anymore.
With the rise of social media and the ever-increasing popularity of pop culture sensations such as sci-fi, comic books and of course, horror genres, adults are getting in on the fun now more than ever before.
It’s not too early to start planning that perfect costume and making plans for a truly terrifying Halloween party. Although the holiday falls on a Monday this year, that shouldn’t stop anyone from having some fun during the weekend before All Hallow’s Eve.
• • •
September is Suicide Prevention Month, and you can help make a difference in someone’s life who may be experiencing mental or physical health issues.
More than 1,300 people in Arizona lost their lives in 2020 due to suicide, but there are ways anyone can tell if a friend or loved one is in distress. The Arizona Department of Health recently shared these steps:
Ask: “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” It’s not an easy question but studies show that asking at-risk individuals if they are suicidal does not increase suicides or suicidal thoughts.
Keep them safe: Reducing a suicidal person’s access to highly lethal items or places is an important part of suicide prevention. While this is not always easy, asking if the at-risk person has a plan and removing or disabling the lethal means can make a difference.
Be there: Listen carefully and learn what the individual is thinking and feeling. Research suggests that acknowledging and talking about suicide may in fact reduce suicidal thoughts.
Help them connect: Save the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number (call or text 988) and the Crisis Text Line number (741741) in your phone so they’re available if you need them. You can also help make a connection with a trusted individual like a family member, friend, spiritual adviser or mental health professional.
Stay connected: Staying in touch after a crisis or after being discharged from care can make a difference. Studies have shown the number of suicide deaths goes down when someone follows up with the at-risk person.