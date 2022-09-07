Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This year’s monsoon has brought an abundance of much-needed moisture to Southern Arizona and beyond, and with September signaling the end of our annual rainy season, we can start to reflect on its impact on our community.

One only has to look to the Huachucas, Dragoons, Mule Mountains and other local ranges to notice the green growth across Cochise County, while the San Pedro continues to run at levels not often seen.

Tags