To say a former editor and a former publisher had a “special” relationship would be an understatement.
By its very nature, the roles are — and should be — conflicting. The publisher carries the same burdens as the editor, with the added responsibility of turning a profit. In this business, the news must be captivating enough to sustain readership, which in turn draws advertisers who want to earn the attention of readers.
Good publishers, and the Herald/Review has been blessed with several including the current officeholder, are also an important part of the community. They are members of local organizations and are easily accessible to the public they serve.
Phil Vega was one of those “good” publishers. He served the position for more than 18 years with distinction before leaving Sierra Vista to take care of family members several years ago. Once those responsibilities were fulfilled, he returned to the community and today he’s retired but still connected to the Chamber of Commerce and probably other groups.
He also reads the newspaper.
So, it was a mixture of delight and familiarity when my former publisher reached out with an email and corrected an item in an earlier Good Morning column.
“Small point of order,” Vega writes. “Your column states the song was sung ‘the way Francis Scott Key wrote the tune.’
“Like Bernie Taupin writing lyrics to Elton John then attaching the music, Key wrote the poem, but the words were then set to an already established song.
“From Wikipedia: The poem was set to the tune of a popular British song written by John Stafford Smith for the Anacreontic Society, a men’s social club in London. ‘To Anacreon in Heaven’ (or ‘The Anacreontic Song’), with various lyrics, was already popular in the United States.
“Either way, I couldn’t sing it and I’m sure the woman from Douglas did a great job!”
The column being referred to was published Wednesday and provided an opinion on Marylu Membrila, who sang the anthem at the Teacher of the Year banquet on April 16. Marylu runs a hair salon from her home in Douglas, and aspires to sing the anthem at a professional game sometime in the future.
I had the privilege of working side-by-side with Publisher Vega for most of my tenure at the Herald, and with the exception of my father, he was the very best at the job.
• • •
We also had a reader disagree with an opinion on the closing of the Tandem restaurant. The column referred to Tandem as the “best” restaurant in Sierra Vista, and Nancy Finnegan took exception.
“I think that Patrick (chef and owner at Tandem) is a good chef but saying this is the best is quite a slap in the face to the new owners of The Outside Inn who have done an excellent job with their new restaurant. Also, we have LaCasita which serves outstanding Mexican food and Pizzeria Mimosa and their delicious Italian cuisine.”
We’re not in the face-slapping business and meant no offense to other restaurants in the community. It’s an opinion, and readers’ comments are welcomed and appreciated.
“Please don’t call Tandem the ‘best’ … that ignores the other good restaurants in town.”
You’re absolutely right Nancy. Sierra Vista does have some great restaurants.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.