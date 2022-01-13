So, we’re almost three weeks into the new year and most newspapers have had at least one article reflecting on the year that was — 2021 — and what they judge were the most interesting stories.
We thought it would be fun to look back on some of the more memorable comments from our readers.
Interaction with our readers is the most precious content a newspaper can claim. Those who invest their time reading this space, or other spaces in this publication, make the “jobs” of writing, reporting and photographing worth the $60,000 or more that most of us on this side of the computer screen invested in a college degree to learn the trade.
Those who contribute are held in even higher regard. If something you read prompts you to respond, compare the elation experienced by the newsroom to winning the Super Bowl, the World Series or Lord Stanley’s Cup, all at the same time. Even when we completely disagree, the recognition of our idiocy and your expression is something similar to what a dog reflects when it urinates on the rug. Yes, it’s wrong, but at least you are paying us attention.
So, let’s get started.
We touched a nerve last February on a column that pointed out legislation proposed by a state lawmaker to require all kindergarteners to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
“What is the point of having kindergartners repeat a statement by rote that few if any will understand? Exactly how does making little children repeat this fit into the conservative values of individual freedom from government regulation and interference in private beliefs?”
Thank you Gordon Douglas from Bisbee for that one.
Lynn Westmoreland reminded us of “ … the good old days” in March, recalling several personal experiences before land-line telephones had a “curly cord.”
“I remember the magical phenomenon of the automatic doors opening at the grocery store when you stepped in front of them. I was dumbfounded the first few times I encountered them as a pre-teen. How did they know someone was there?? It was magic!”
A column on rattlesnake experiences prompted Marilyn Bowen to respond, relating a tail (pun, get it?) of adding the reptile to her chili recipe.
“I wonder how many of your readers have eaten rattlesnake? About 50 years ago a bowhunting friend, who had killed a rattler on a javelina hunting excursion, asked me if I would like to have the cleaned, frozen carcass. Being an avid chili cookoff contestant, I jumped at the chance to introduce a higher level of excitement into the event with my rattlesnake chili.”
Marilyn related that she presented her concoction at the state cookoff in Tucson that year, and the mix was a big hit with a group of Japanese tourists, who relished all things “Old West.”
Marguerite Ladd of Bisbee used this space to express her gratitude to an unknown benefactor who “paid it forward,” by picking up the tab for lunch at a local restaurant.
“Many thanks to you, unknown gentleman, and we'll also pay it forward.”
A hearty thank you to everyone who spends time with Good Morning, regardless of whether you choose to contribute, or not. For those who choose to do so, the email is listed below.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com