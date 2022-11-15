We kid you not, a recent article in The Washington Post conveyed the fact that dairy cows fed industrial hemp produced milk with detectable levels of the buzz-inducing molecular compound THC. That’s according to a new study from Germany that could influence the potential uses of hemp as an ingredient in animal feed.
Word has it that the cows were pretty laid back about the findings but did begin craving Cheetos.
• • •
We have it on good authority that our re-elected State Sen. David Gowan was just one vote away from capturing the chamber’s presidency.
Gowan represents District 19 in the Legislature, which includes most of Cochise County, along with all of Graham and Greenlee counties. He is a veteran lawmaker first elected in 2008 as a House representative. He went on to earn appointment as the majority leader in 2013 and two years later he was elected by his fellow legislators to the prestigious office of speaker.
He was elected to the Senate in 2018 and will now start his third two-year term.
Word has it that there was a bit of intrigue when Senate Republicans gathered in Phoenix last week to pick their president. Sen. Gowan was apparently “promised” enough votes to secure the seat, until one of the members changed their vote and put Sen. Warren Petersen in the office. The scuttlebutt at the capital now focuses on which of the senators changed their vote after committing to Gowan.
• • •
We received this worthy contribution from a loyal reader who asked to remain anonymous.
“First-time politician Juan Ciscomani was elected last week to represent most of Cochise County in Congress starting in January. He went up against Kirsten Engel, an experienced politician who previously served as a state representative and senator.
“Ciscomani had the vocal support of local Republicans as well as Gov. Doug Ducey, for whom Ciscomani worked for many years. But he was frequently criticized by state and national Republicans for not being MAGA enough. Those critics urged Ciscomani in the days leading up to the election to become more of a "red hat" candidate, or else.
“But much like Clea McCaa's successful run for Sierra Vista mayor, Ciscomani had a well-defined platform that he stuck with throughout the election. He did not change his campaign strategy or positions just because it may have garnered a few more votes here and there.
“We may be currently bombarded by politicians less interested in governing and more interested in finger pointing, name calling and childish tantrums. But we must not lose sight of the quiet candidates like Ciscomani and McCaa who followed their principles and ran civil campaigns.
“Let them serve as a model for all candidates in 2024.”
• • •
Finally, we’re counting the days that political signs remain in public right-of-ways. We’ve noticed Sierra Vista council incumbent Carolyn Umphrey was the first to remove her placards from several local intersections, and last Saturday we saw candidate Kevin Weston out with his crew to remove political signs.
Be sure we’re watching and plan to call out candidates who let their signs linger!