To use a sports analogy, State Rep. Gail Griffin is “on fire” with a string of legislation she has commandeered through the Legislature and Gov. Ducey.
This week alone she earned praise by reviving the bill designating Sierra Vista as the “Hummingbird Capital of Arizona,” and by getting the governor to sign a historic water protection bill.
Prospects for the “hummingbird bill” were all but dead for this session after initial success. The initiative passed through the House, but was assigned to a committee chaired by Sen. Michele Ugenti-Rita, where it was put on the back burner. Legislation not scheduled by the committee chair is designed to die.
Faced with that prospect, Rep. Griffin used her “strike everything” tactic to rewrite another bill that wasn’t getting acted on. That bill was presented to a different Senate committee, which approved it, sending it to the entire Senate. All but three senators – one being Sen. Ugenti-Rita, voted in favor of the bill.
That allowed the measure to go back to the House, which approved a second time, and now it’s all up to Gov. Ducey to put his signature on this initiative.
The bill should help Sierra Vista and the surrounding area promote its unique hummingbird population, increasing local tourism.
Thursday, Rep. Griffin’s bill on water protection was signed by the governor. The bill – HB 2691 – implements the Arizona Surface Water Protection Program, making it the first Arizona-specific water quality protection bill enacted since the Aquifer Protection Permit program in 1991.
“This legislation protects and regulates discharges into Arizona surface waters that are used for drinking water sources, fishing, swimming and other recreational activities,” Rep. Griffin told the press.
Since we’re already talking about what’s happening in the Legislature, let’s look at the number of bills introduced by our locally-elected lawmakers. It starts with Sen. David Gowan, who is the “prime” sponsor on 53 initiatives. He’s got his name on a total of 86 bills, as either the “prime” or “co-sponsor.”
Rep. Griffin has 49 bills she is the “prime” sponsor on, and a total of 94 she has put her name on.
Rep. Becky Nutt has seven initiatives she is the prime sponsor on, and she’s co-sponsored another 54.
If you were wondering if our local state officeholders have been busy this session, put your mind at rest, realizing that for their annual salary of $24,000, taxpayers are getting their money’s worth.
Los Lobos coming to Bisbee?
Wow, that’s a big time headliner act that is a good bet to pack Warren Ballpark for the annual Blues Fest when it returns this October.
Among the hits people should be familiar with are “La Bamba,” “Donna,” “Come On Let’s Go,” and “Will the Wolf Survive.”
Los Lobos is an American rock band from East Los Angeles. Their music is influenced by rock and roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues, brown-eyed soul, and traditional music.