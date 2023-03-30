An article in Wednesday’s Herald/Review detailed the ongoing legal battle involving Mary’s Mission, an organization that runs a group home for at-risk youth and has been under fire from the state health department.
The case has languished in the courts for nearly a year after the facility was initially ordered to shut down and cease operations in February 2022 due to what the state deemed to be unsafe conditions for the juveniles living there.
Since then, various appeals have kept the facility open as a judge weighs arguments and decides the fate of the organization and those it provides services to.
However, during that time, Mary’s Mission has continued to operate and even advertise its services to potential new clients, despite the fact that the state health department believes youth at the group home could be at risk.
Regardless of the final outcome, we encourage all parties involved resolve an issue that has dragged on far too long, in a way that keeps the interests of the affected youth at the forefront.
The ongoing legal limbo that Mary’s Mission has faced for nearly a year needs to end as soon as possible in order to bring a resolution to the matter and move forward in the best way possible for those served by the organization.
• • •
The Friends of the Huachuca Mountains look forward to welcoming everybody to the Carr House, which will open for the season on April 1. The house will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, as well as on all federal holidays, through Nov. 26.
“Allow plenty of time to learn about the history of Carr Canyon and its early settlers, check out our mineral collection under black light, and let the kids have fun in the Discovery Room,” says a recent announcement from the group. “Pack a lunch to enjoy in the picnic area while you take in the tranquility of the surrounding area.”
Carr House host Mike Foster will answer your questions about Carr House, the flora and fauna of the Huachuca Mountains and hiking opportunities. Carr House is located on Carr Canyon Road, 2.1 miles from the intersection of State Route 92. Visit www.huachucamountains.org for more info.
• • •
Here’s some good news from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. AZGFD has announced that Arizona continues to be clear of Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of deer and elk.
Department officials did not find any cases of CWD in the 1,199 deer (mule and white-tailed) and elk that were sampled in 2022. AZGFD collected 354 samples from animals that were harvested and voluntarily submitted by hunters, and another 845 samples through partnerships with game processors and taxidermists.
AZGFD has been testing for the presence of the disease in Arizona since 1998. While CWD has been found in the neighboring states of Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, the disease has not been detected in Arizona. CWD has not been documented to cause disease in people. For information about CWD, visit www.azgfd.com/Wildlife/Diseases/.