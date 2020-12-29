A handy tip for those concerned about donating to worthy causes.
Last week we mentioned the plight of “Joan,” who works hard at maintaining her anonymity by avoiding online surveys and being selective in her (if Joan is a her) donations to charities.
Joanne offered help. She writes: “For people wanting to donate to worthy causes, a good source for information regarding the charity is www.charitynavigator.com.
“This site gives information such as: how much of the money raised actually goes to the cause, how much goes for fundraising, how much is paid to executives.
“Needless to say, I most always check Charity Navigator before giving.”
Thanks Joanne.
Bring on January!
For those of us who would rather laugh than cry when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, we offer a few ideas.
• Live my best life and only buy pants with no buttons or zippers.
• Stop drinking orange juice after I’ve just brushed my teeth.
• Spend less than $1,825 on coffee at Starbucks this year.
• Switch my username to “password” and my password to “username” to make each a lot harder for hackers to figure out.
• Build biceps by increasing reps of Ding Dong curls to three sets of 15.
• Pay off my credit cards every month in full . . . with my other credit cards.
• Visit the grocery more often than restaurants, especially when free samples are being served.
• Resolve never to take sleeping pills and laxatives on the same night.
• Resolve not to go to the gym on days ending in “y.”
The start of a new year also brings the tradition of lists. Americans love to list things, for some unknown reason. We want to know the top 10, the bottom 10, and sometimes, who is in the middle.
So, to support our patriotic nature, we offer readers an opportunity to list what they like and love about everything as broad as America, and as specific as where they live within Cochise County.
Here’s a few “broad” strokes to get you started.
We love America because…
• The Super Bowl. The annual championship game for American football is more than just a huge sporting event. When the game reaches half-time, it turns into one of the world’s largest and most-watched concerts, with past performers like Beyonce, Prince, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga.
• The supersize. Whether it’s 64 ounce sodas or six-foot subs, there’s no such thing as ‘too big’ if you ask the American food industry. A fantastic thing if you happen to be really, really hungry.
• Disney. From the immense theme parks found in Florida, to the too-numerous-to-count iconic films that have defined our childhoods, Disney has brought happiness to children and adults since its first feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, was released in 1937.
• Peanut butter. Grab a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup for a little chocolate-peanut butter treat, or have the “healthier” alternative – the peanut butter and jelly sandwich (also known as a PBJ).
• The Grand Canyon. It’s not just a hole in the ground — it’s history and nature all in one place.
Let us know what you love about where you live!
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com