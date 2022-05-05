And just like that, the best restaurant in Sierra Vista is closing.
Tandem, the establishment operated by Patrick and Ayana Malarchik inside the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center on the city’s southeast side, will turn out the lights for the last time on the last day of the month.
It truly is a sad Memorial Day for the Malarchiks, who operated The Outside Inn further down the road on State Route 92 for a number of years before Tandem. The consistent issue in both situations have been who owns the facility. The building where the couple ran the Inn and their location inside the Windemere were both beyond their control. In the latter case, the storied hotel and conference room is being sold to a developer who plans to convert the property to an assisted living facility.
Such a shame.
Sierra Vista has a significant number of fast-food eateries, and Mexican, Korean, Chinese and Asian restaurants are easy to find. There are few upscale, “American with a southern twist” establishments, of which Tandem is one.
The closing will have an impact on a number of civic groups that have relied on the restaurant for monthly meetings. Local businesses will also be impacted, eliminating a common spot where a deal can get done while enjoying good food.
We’re hoping the Malarchiks can bring their magic back in the near future.
• • •
The pandemic and the sheer demanding lifestyle that running any restaurant requires is having a devastating impact on Sierra Vista.
In addition to Tandem, think of the number of eateries that are now out of business in the community. The list includes Outback, Golden Corral and the International House of Pancakes.
It would be logical to hope that the Malarchiks would be able to negotiate their way into the former Outback building, which stands empty at the corner of Fry Boulevard and SR 92, but that apparently isn’t happening. Mention of the idea earlier this week to a server at the Tandem brought the comment that the owner of the Outback building “ … wants an arm and a leg,” for the facility.
We’re assuming that’s too high of a price.
All that foodies in Sierra Vista have to look forward to at the moment is the possibility of a new fast-food eatery near the Walmart on the city’s northwest end. A company spokesperson for Freddy’s restaurant has indicated they are looking to expand at that location. Freddy’s is famous for steakburgers, Vienna hot dogs and custard creations.
There’s also been talk of Taco Bell building a drive-thru pick-up “only” establishment on SR 92 south near Canyon de Flores. When that facility gets built, plans call for the current restaurant at the southwest corner of Fry and SR 92 to be torn down, and a new, larger building constructed on the corner parcel. That facility is expected to expand seating capacity and provide more space in the kitchen.
Whispers have also been heard that Popeyes, the well-liked chicken and shrimp fast-food restaurant that currently operates on Fort Huachuca, will be building next to the new Dutch Brothers coffee shop. That property has already been cleared and groomed, but we have yet to see actual construction at the site.
We can see the need for some kind of government incentive to strongly encourage the owners of the currently vacant restaurant buildings in Sierra Vista to do something with those properties. Otherwise, the community will endure large, noticeable empty buildings along one of its main thoroughfares.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.