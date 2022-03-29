It’s great to see the San Pedro House reopen.
The house has been closed for the past two years due to the pandemic. Even for those who live in the area, a visit to this historic house is special. In addition to interesting books on nature and wildlife, the gift store offers practical items, like the best bird seed socks for finches available.
The property itself is also fun to visit. Each year the Friends of the San Pedro host weekly “hummingbird count” sessions, where the tiny birds are temporarily captured, catalogued and released. If you’ve never experienced this event, it well worth getting on your schedule.
The San Pedro House is about 6 miles east of Sierra Vista on State Route 90. The parking area is open from dawn to dusk. Inside you will find an information desk, exhibits and a gift shop specializing in books on nature and items related to the area like paintings, jewelry, T-shirts, hats and water bottles. There is a 10-person limit on occupancy, so you may have sometimes have to wait a minute. Masks are optional.
• • •
We have nothing but respect for Connie Johnson, longtime member of the Sierra Vista Unified School District Board and a 25-year teacher of elementary school on Fort Huachuca. Connie announced last week she’s stepping down from the board after four decades of service to local education.
This writer and former editor made the mistake of endorsing one of Ms. Johnson’s opponents in an election almost a decade ago. We made the incorrect assumption that her long tenure of service was somehow a handicap, and it was time to move on.
Thankfully, voters in that school board election knew better, and Connie earned another term.
Gracious as she is and always has been, Ms. Johnson never made the failed endorsement an issue and she went on to continue her admirable legacy of public service in education. Like other characteristics of that noble profession, her patience proved her virtue.
There are only a few who recognize and respond to the never-ending call for volunteer public service. We were blessed to have Connie Johnson on the Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board, and her legacy will not be forgotten.
• • •
Arizona is one of the few places where rain on a parade is a good thing. While most regard rain and thunderstorms to be “bad” weather, this corner of the Southwest eagerly awaits the arrival of monsoon. That’s the time of year that flowers bloom, the mountains turn from brown to green and cloud formations will take your breath away.
Consistent with that contrarian perspective, we were happy to hear the National Weather Service anticipates the upcoming summer will be cooler and wetter than normal.
NWS predicts that Arizona is going to have a very wet and active monsoon season this summer, with nearly a 70% chance of precipitation expected to reach near or above normal across the Southwest.
Following the driest monsoon season on record in 2020, one of the wettest monsoons on record across the Southwest occurred in 2021.
If we can count on the forecast for the upcoming season, we expect something of a repeat from last year.
Average rainfall during the core monsoon months of June through September across the region in 2021 was 7.93 inches, which was the 20th wettest on record since 1895, according to a review done by the weather service.
Monsoon season begins June 15 and ends on Sept. 30, according to the weather service, which established the span in 2008.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.