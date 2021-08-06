Slowly but surely we’re seeing the West End come together with the renovation of Fry Boulevard.
It’s an unholy mess at the moment, with earthmoving equipment parked on property at the corner of Fab Avenue and piles of asphalt along with dirt pathways about to be turned into multiuse paths. The construction has to be a nightmare for the businesses in that area and motorists are dealing with single lane traffic that is slow-moving.
It won’t be long, however, until this project turns what once was an old and outdated area into an inviting, pedestrian-friendly district that encourages visitors to enjoy the businesses on the West End.
We can’t wait for this renovation to be completed!
• • •
If you’re looking for a fun community event that features music outdoors, consider the Summer Concert series Thursday night in Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista.
This week the event features the music of Bill Cassidy at the Centennial Pavilion. Mr. Cassidy plays country and folk music, Irish and Celtic and much more. These concerts are free of charge and very popular, so come early and get a good spot.
• • •
Perhaps the most “familiar” Doc Holliday nemesis will be in Tombstone on Saturday.
We’re referring to Michael Biehn, who played Johnny Ringo in the forever-famous Tombstone movie, filmed in 1993.
A classic line in the film had Doc Holiday, played by Val Kilmer, telling Johnny Ringo “ … I’m your huckleberry,” in an attempt to inspire a gunfight. Kilmer also has traveled to Tombstone in the past to be celebrated for his career and specifically for his performance as Doc Holiday.
Biehn will highlight an eventful weekend that also features country music star Aaron Tippin and nationally-appreciated comedian Josh Pray.
Biehn will be “in-person” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Vintage Cowgirls, 510 E. Allen St. He will have a merchandise table with prints, artwork, T-shirts and more or you may bring items to have signed.
We enjoyed his portrayal as Ringo in Tombstone, but we also enjoyed his performance as John Conner in the Terminator series.
Don’t miss the opportunity to get to the “Town Too Tough To Die” and partake in the fifth annual “Doc Holliday Days.”
• • •
Saturday is also the date for the annual Home and Business Expo in Sierra Vista at the mall.
The event showcases local businesses, offering an opportunity to find out more about area merchants and the products and services they offer.
Be there when the mall opens at 10 a.m. and stroll through the Expo until it closes at 3 p.m. Also, if you have documents you would prefer to shred, not toss into the wastebasket, the “Shred-a-Thon” truck will be in the parking lot!
Should be a fun day!
• • •
Don’t forget the 97th annual Cochise County Fair, returning to the fairgrounds in Douglas on Sept. 23-26.
Last year, COVID-19 limited the event to the livestock auction. The midway and exhibitor barns were cancelled to make it safer for people.
This year the annual event returns with all its glory, featuring our favorite foods and lots of fun found only at the fair.
It’s worth getting excited about!
