In Sierra Vista, it’s time for citizens to offer some input. The city is inviting residents to learn about and offer input on several projects it will seek grant funding for at an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4-6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers inside City Hall.
Members of the public will be able to review information on the projects, ask questions and provide written comments.
The open house will focus on:
The extension Fry Boulevard streetscape improvements east from Carmichael Avenue.
A shared use path along the State Route 90 Bypass from Seventh Street to Campus Drive.
A shared use path along State Route 92 from Buffalo Soldier Trail to Kachina Trail.
The installation of about 4,500 feet of sewer main line at the Municipal Airport.
Chip sealing and partial pavement replacement projects on four major local roads.
• • •
All things considered, Cochise County is a pretty romantic area when you get right down to it. Love is usually in the air — or wait, was that a hummingbird instead?
Anyway, for the couples about to exchange vows, relax. You are perfectly positioned! According to a data crunch by WalletHub, a personal finance website, sitting in the No. 12 position for the best places to get married in the United States is — drumroll, please — Tucson! The data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors. Sitting in the top three positions on the list are Orlando, Las Vegas (really?) and Tulsa, Oklahoma (really????). Places to avoid: Oxnard, California; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Pearl City, Hawaii. They are the bottom feeders at Nos. 180, 181 and 182, respectively. And here’s something to consider, if there are any thrifty young lovers out there. The average wedding costs $28,000, according to WalletHub. There has to be a better way to spend that money …
• • •
Spring training and baseball season are just around the corner, so it’s interesting to note that on this date in 1957 Major League Baseball club owners accepted a five-year pension plan proposed by the players, but rejected their request to increase the minimum salary from $6,000 to $7,500. Wonder what Yankees star Aaron Judge would think about that? He recently signed a nine-year contract with the Yanks for $360 million. Let’s see, that averages about $40 million a season. With that kind of money, $7,500 doesn’t even show up in the rear view mirror.