It’s prom week at Buena High School. This annual celebration is a rite of passage for most teens with the election of a king and queen for the event, and a week of special dress “themes,” which features students wearing specific clothing with logos and emblems consistent with whatever the topic is for each day of the week.
Willcox celebrated its prom Saturday night and the week included a sober warning Thursday involving first responders. Two smashed vehicles were parked outside the high school to remind teens of the consequences of irresponsible behavior on prom night.
It’s every parents’ worst nightmare.
Even if it sounds like harping or nagging, delivering the message that safety matters on prom night is worth the temporary anger it might inspire among high school kids who are more focused on the social event and not aware or concerned that drinking and driving don’t mix.
We’re hoping for a fun and safe night at the Buena prom this week.
• • •
Friday night the Republican candidates running for Congress gathered at Pueblo del Sol Country Club for a forum.
There are five registered GOP candidates listed on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website for District 6. They include Juan Ciscomani, Brandon Martin, Kathleen Winn, Young Mayberry and Lucretia Free.
Due to the redistricting, the boundaries for Congressional District 6 — it’s no longer District 2 — are dramatically different. For one, the district no longer includes all of Cochise County. Bisbee, east to Douglas, is now in District 7, which includes Nogales and has been represented in Congress by Raul Grijalva, a longtime office holder and a Democrat.
Those running to represent District 6 have a district that spans most of this county, the north side of Tucson, all the way to the southern end of Casa Grande.
That’s what makes Friday’s forum an impressive event for county Republicans. To get candidates seeking to represent such a large district, which includes a portion of the more populous Tucson, is an indication of the importance of this area to the GOP candidates hoping to earn their party’s nomination on August 2.
There are three Democrats seeking that party’s nomination in the District 6 primary, Avery Anderson, Kristen Engel and Daniel Hernandez.
• • •
The latest debate in Los Angeles is whether it’s proper to charge people who come over for dinner.
Wha?
Amber Nelson, an L.A.-based podcaster, turned to Twitter to ask, “Got invited to someone’s place for dinner and they charged me for it … this is weird, right?” Yes it is, and nearly 400,000 people on Twitter seemed to agree.
As Nelson explained, she’d had a couple servings of penne alla vodka for which the bill was $20; predictably, the horrified responses ensued. So did the choruses of “it happened to me.”
“It peeves me when someone Venmos me $9 for a drink after I just bought a round,” wrote one person. “Boss offered tacos. Later charged each of us $17.” “They weren’t even good tacos,” added another.
There were parties where guests had to cough up $5 to use the bathroom, or $400 just to attend. There was pizza at the “multimillion-dollar new home in the suburbs” for which the guest received a payment request. There was the baby shower planned by friends who later emailed the guest of honor a bill for the event; the BBQ given by wealthy pals who asked for money when the guest departed. In one disturbing incident, a friend was invited to another’s house and offered only water because she hadn’t brought her own alcohol; meanwhile, the friend who lived there made herself a Manhattan.
Only in L.A. does friendship have a price that is monetary, not emotional.
Got Something to Say? Send you comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.