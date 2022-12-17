We have an idea of what can be done with all those shipping containers brought to Cochise County by an order issued by outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey.
Homeless shelters.
At least, that’s the idea being proposed by the Phoenix City Council. Wednesday, Phoenix council members approved a plan to install shelter units from shipping containers on city-owned land. The plan is an effort by the city to find creative ways to rapidly address homelessness and increase its supply of non-congregate shelter space.
The shelter spots will prioritize people living near the new shelter site and in a large homeless encampment located near 12th Avenue and Madison Street commonly referred to as the Zone, according to the city. It is scheduled to open in the summer.
Gov. Ducey ordered placement of the shipping containers earlier this year to close gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border. The make-shift blockade has filled a 3,820-foot space near Yuma, and a nearly 10-mile stretch south of Sierra Vista.
Wednesday, the Department of Justice filed a petition asking a federal judge to have the containers removed.
•••
It’s not working out so well for the Salvation Army this holiday season.
Last month the Army kicked off its annual bell-ringing campaign with a breakfast event. Since that celebration, the local nonprofit has reported fewer bell-ringers and significantly less in donations.
It hasn’t helped that those who head the organization have been bitten by the COVID bug and of course the local economy is feeling the impact of inflation and an overall downturn.
Make it a point this holiday, before time runs out later this week, to track down a bell-ringing spot and make a donation to the Salvation Army.
This year more than many, it’s needed.
•••
Jodie Klein is a Christmas elf.
Not in the literal sense, of course, but in his deeds and spirit.
Mr. Klein is the retired Cochise County Administrator and 45-year resident of the community.
Every year at Christmas he heads up the Kiwanis effort to distribute gifts to kids and families in need at the holidays.
Last year, that effort entailed organizing gifts for more than 600 kids. For the past 35 years, the San Pedro Kiwanis have distributed much-needed clothing and gifts to some 25,000 kids.
Volunteers, including the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team and some of the deputies, make the deliveries each year.
Saturday, they did it again.
Those who participate arrive at a designated location and meet with Klein, who gives the volunteer a list with addresses and corresponding packages.
His attention to detail is flawless, never giving a wrong address and never mixing up the packages.
Klein would make Santa himself proud.
County Administrator Klein retired in 2007 but hasn’t missed a Christmas in decades.
•••
Have you been driving around trying to find festive holiday light decorations?
We have, and it’s a bit frustrating.
So, we’re making a plea. Send us an address, or two, or three, or more, where we can check out the best holiday displays in the area. It’s getting too close to Christmas to miss out!
And don't forget to check out the Chamber's website at svachamber.com/light-up-sierra-vista for a map of some of the best light displays in the area.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.