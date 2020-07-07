Walking into the grocery store on Saturday was a family of six, including five kids and a grandmother.
None were wearing masks.
We quickly realized that the absence of facial coverings drew the attention of fellow shoppers and store workers, none of whom said anything, but all of whom appeared to scorn the choice.
Amazing, isn’t it?
Who ever thought the fastest way to becoming a social outcast would be to abstain from wearing a mask in public.
* * *
Students returning to Sierra Vista schools had better be on their best behavior when classes resume next month.
Our reader “Patricia,” pointed out a scary typo in the second paragraph of a recent article on Eric Holmes, the new superintendent now in charge of the district’s eight schools.
Introducing Mr. Holmes as the new leader for SVUSD, the article noted the superintendent’s previous post where he “…severed the children and community of York, Pennsylvania.”
As Patricia noted in her email, proofreading is always a good idea and “…I doubt he "severed" the children.”
We doubt it as well, and we humbly apologize and welcome Mr. Holmes to Sierra Vista.
* * *
Do you realize how long it’s been since live, professional sports have been on television? Oh, sure, there’s a little bit of golf and last week local enthusiasts may have enjoyed the bike race in the United Kingdom.
Other than those sports, and a little bit of NASCAR, those who once spent weekends and every night in front of a television screen consuming live sports have had to go cold-turkey.
Apparently this pandemic is proof that life without sports is possible. Will wonders ever cease?
* * *
Threats of rain, are not rain, in southeast Arizona.
Throughout the holiday weekend, each morning started with a clear, crystal blue sky, and the days ended with cloudy sunsets threatening a thunderstorm.
Mother Nature teases rain, but thus far this monsoon has a bit lacking in the moisture department.
That doesn’t mean it’s safe to ignore what keeps people safe during this storm season.
Make sure you have fresh batteries in your flashlights, plenty of water on hand, and food stuffs sufficient to last days, if necessary.
Don’t go outside during a lightning storm if you can help it, and by all means, don’t drive through floodwaters.
Last week the Sheriff’s Department rescued a man east of Sierra Vista when his vehicle got stuck in rushing floodwaters during a downpour. Search and rescue volunteers were called to the scene and pulled the man to safety.
We’re betting it’s the last time that motorist decides to drive into raging floodwaters.
