Let’s make clear from the outset of this column that it’s not an editorial opinion, or a personal opinion, or a political opinion, or an opinion of any kind.
That’s not the intent of what today’s diatribe is about.
This is an observation of what happens in today’s fast-paced world.
Last week the Arizona Legislature adopted, and Gov. Ducey is expected to sign, an education initiative that will revolutionize how schools are funded. The bill has national significance and puts this state at the forefront of a movement that supporters say gives parents the option to select the best school for their children.
Are you familiar with this measure?
Don’t feel bad if you are not. House Bill 2853 passed the state Senate on Friday, after its approval by House members earlier this month, and will now land on Gov. Ducey’s desk. He has already publicly stated his support for the legislation.
The initiative expands the Empowerment Scholarship Account program to include all Arizona students, which total more than 1.1 million kids in grades K-12. Currently, fewer than 12,000 students across the state are eligible for these “scholarships.”
The program provides vouchers to parents to pay the tuition cost for their children to attend the school of their choice. Eligible students receive up to 90% of the funding that would have gone to the student’s school district or charter school if they had remained enrolled in the public school system.
Here’s the point we are making.
Friday was also the day the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion. The ruling reverted the authority on whether abortion is “legal” back to the states. That story dominated the media landscape through the weekend and well into Monday. Until articles on the Jan. 6 committee hearing and the death of 51 migrants in Texas took over the top headlines on Tuesday, coverage and reaction to the SCOTUS decision was continuous and overshadowed all other news happenings.
Lost in the overwhelming wave of media coverage is the significance of the Legislature’s decision to effectively privatize the education industry in Arizona. The effort to put an end to the traditional process of the state funding public school districts, and instead paying vouchers to the parents, has been an ongoing effort by the national Republican Party for no less than a decade. Arizona first introduced the ESA program under Gov. Jan Brewer in 2011. Seven years later, when the Legislature proposed expanding the program, Arizona voters stopped the effort with a citizens initiative that reversed the bill and provided a clear indication that a significant majority of state residents did not favor privatizing education.
That didn’t stop lawmakers from continuing to push for “school choice.”
What should have been a major news item, and a controversial action, instead has been largely ignored and overlooked.
The impact of the ESA expansion on Arizona’s education system is unpredictable. Some public school advocates warn that this will lead to the state falling far behind the rest of the nation in preparing students for their future. Supporters of the program contend that expansion will benefit education in Arizona and parental choice will result in more student success.
Only time will tell, of course, but it is unfortunate that more attention has not been paid to this story while its impact is certain to be massive.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.